Tuesday's weather: Cloudy and cool with isolated morning showers in KZN

Tuesday will be cloudy and cool, with morning fog over the Northern Cape and Western Cape, according to the South African Weather Service. There will be isolated showers in KwaZulu-Natal.



The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be fine and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme

It will be warm on the Lowveld of Mpumalanga, otherwise fine and cool, but partly cloudy on the eastern Highveld and Lowveld.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy in the east, otherwise fine and warm, but cool in places in the south-east.

The North West can expect fine and cool to warm conditions.

The Free State will be partly cloudy over the extreme southern parts in the late morning, otherwise fine and cool.

There will be morning fog along the coast of the Northern Cape, otherwise fine and cool to warm, but partly cloudy conditions over the extreme south-eastern parts at first.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly north of Hondeklip Bay until the afternoon, otherwise light to moderate southerly to south-easterly.

There will be morning fog along the west coast of the Western Cape and in places in the south, otherwise fine and cool to warm conditions, but it will be cold in places in the south-west. It will become partly cloudy in the south from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly north of Cape Agulhas at first, otherwise light to moderate south-westerly to westerly, becoming north-westerly between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming westerly in the evening.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy in the south at first with light morning rain along the coast, otherwise fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated morning showers in the east, but warm in places in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.