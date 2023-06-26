1h ago

Share

Tuesday's weather: Cloudy and cool with thundershowers across several parts of SA

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Thundershowers are expected in parts of the country.
Thundershowers are expected in parts of the country.
Boris Jordan Photography/Getty Images

The South African Weather Services has warned of thundershowers across several provinces, high chances of fire danger in the Northern Cape as well as possible snowfalls on mountaintops as cold conditions persist on Tuesday. 

The following impact-based warnings have been issued: 

A Yellow Level 2 warning for disruptive wind resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea is expected between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

A Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms that can produce heavy downpours, excessive lightning and small hail, which can result in localised damage to infrastructure and settlement, are expected over most parts of the West Coast and Cape Winelands Districts including Laingsburg Municipality.   

A Yellow Level 2 warning for disruptive rain which may lead to localised flooding is expected over the Wild Coast of the Eastern Cape and the south-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The South African Weather Service issued the following fire warnings:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the north west and the north-eastern parts of Northern Cape.

The following advisory has also been issued:

A cut-off low pressure is expected to affect the Western Cape, the Namakwa District in the Northern Cape and the Eastern Cape provinces until Wednesday. The public and small stock farmers are advised that cold, wet and windy conditions can be expected with possible snowfalls on mountain tops on Wednesday.

Weather in your region: 

Gauteng will be fine and cool on Tuesday.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Fine and cold to cool conditions are expected for parts of Mpumalanga with the lowveld experiencing warm temperatures. 

Limpopo will be fine and cool to warm.

The North West will be fine and windy, becoming partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west.

Morning fog patches have been forecast for the eastern parts of the Free State, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the western parts. It will be windy in the south-west.

It will be partly cloudy and windy in the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, otherwise cloudy and cold to cool conditions are expected with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be very cold in the extreme southern parts of the province. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-westerly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy and cold to cool with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly but light to moderate north-westerly along the west coast spreading to Cape Point by evening. 

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Cloudy and cold conditions are expected in the Eastern Cape with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the west.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly.

Morning fog is forecast over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm conditions are expected in the north-east. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the south and east but scattered to widespread in the extreme south-east where it will be cloudy.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-easterly in the north, otherwise moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

temperatures
temperatures


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
weather
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you cash out a portion of your pension when the two-pot retirement system takes effect?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I need the money
30% - 2338 votes
No, it feels a little reckless
56% - 4384 votes
Uhm, I withdrew my pension already
14% - 1084 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

8h ago

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

9h ago

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.65
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.72
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.35
+0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.46
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Platinum
923.46
-0.8%
Palladium
1,313.67
+1.8%
Gold
1,923.98
+0.2%
Silver
22.81
+1.7%
Brent Crude
73.85
-0.4%
Top 40
68,981
-0.2%
All Share
74,265
-0.2%
Resource 10
62,553
-0.5%
Industrial 25
101,641
+0.0%
Financial 15
15,639
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

25 Jun

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there

19 Jun

Speed, power, value: 7 reasons why the new MacBook range is the best out there
WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth

15 Jun

WATCH | Social selling and Gen Z: How eCommerce leads to business growth
WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic

14 Jun

WATCH: Here's why this commercial architect uses his Mac to make magic
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo