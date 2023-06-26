Tuesday's weather: Cloudy and cool with thundershowers across several parts of SA

The South African Weather Services has warned of thundershowers across several provinces, high chances of fire danger in the Northern Cape as well as possible snowfalls on mountaintops as cold conditions persist on Tuesday.

The following impact-based warnings have been issued:



A Yellow Level 2 warning for disruptive wind resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea is expected between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

A Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms that can produce heavy downpours, excessive lightning and small hail, which can result in localised damage to infrastructure and settlement, are expected over most parts of the West Coast and Cape Winelands Districts including Laingsburg Municipality.

A Yellow Level 2 warning for disruptive rain which may lead to localised flooding is expected over the Wild Coast of the Eastern Cape and the south-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The South African Weather Service issued the following fire warnings:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the north west and the north-eastern parts of Northern Cape.

The following advisory has also been issued:

A cut-off low pressure is expected to affect the Western Cape, the Namakwa District in the Northern Cape and the Eastern Cape provinces until Wednesday. The public and small stock farmers are advised that cold, wet and windy conditions can be expected with possible snowfalls on mountain tops on Wednesday.

Weather in your region:



Gauteng will be fine and cool on Tuesday.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Fine and cold to cool conditions are expected for parts of Mpumalanga with the lowveld experiencing warm temperatures.

Limpopo will be fine and cool to warm.

The North West will be fine and windy, becoming partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west.

Morning fog patches have been forecast for the eastern parts of the Free State, otherwise partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the western parts. It will be windy in the south-west.

It will be partly cloudy and windy in the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, otherwise cloudy and cold to cool conditions are expected with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be very cold in the extreme southern parts of the province. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-westerly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy and cold to cool with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly but light to moderate north-westerly along the west coast spreading to Cape Point by evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Cloudy and cold conditions are expected in the Eastern Cape with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the west.



The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly.

Morning fog is forecast over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm conditions are expected in the north-east. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the south and east but scattered to widespread in the extreme south-east where it will be cloudy.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-easterly in the north, otherwise moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.



