Tuesday's weather: Cloudy day for most of SA, with fire warnings for parts of the Northern Cape

The South African Weather Service has issued an extremely high fire danger warning for the Nama-Khoi and Kamiesberg municipalities in the Northern Cape.



The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Morning fog patches will occur along the escarpment and in places on the Highveld of Mpumalanga, otherwise cloudy and cool weather with light rain in places in the east.

It will be cold along the escarpment.

It will be cloudy in the east of Limpopo with light rain along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The North West will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy.

Conditions will be cloudy in the east of the Free State at first with morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm but fine in the west.

It will be fine and cool to warm but hot along the coast of the Northern Cape.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be partly cloudy along the south coast at first, otherwise fine and cool but warm over the western interior.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly along the west coast, otherwise light to moderate north-westerly, becoming easterly by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Fog will occur in places over the interior of the western half of the Eastern Cape at first, otherwise it will be fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming light southerly in the evening.

The eastern half of the province will be cloudy in the east at first, otherwise fine and cool to cold.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming light southerly in the evening.

Morning fog will occur over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated morning showers and rain.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming easterly to north-easterly towards midday.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.