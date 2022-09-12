19m ago

add bookmark

Tuesday's weather: Cloudy day for most of SA, with fire warnings for parts of the Northern Cape

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A fine and cool day is expected.
A fine and cool day is expected.
RUNSTUDIO

The South African Weather Service has issued an extremely high fire danger warning for the Nama-Khoi and Kamiesberg municipalities in the Northern Cape.

The weather in your region: 

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Morning fog patches will occur along the escarpment and in places on the Highveld of Mpumalanga, otherwise cloudy and cool weather with light rain in places in the east.

It will be cold along the escarpment.

It will be cloudy in the east of Limpopo with light rain along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The North West will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy.

Conditions will be cloudy in the east of the Free State at first with morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm but fine in the west.

It will be fine and cool to warm but hot along the coast of the Northern Cape.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be partly cloudy along the south coast at first, otherwise fine and cool but warm over the western interior.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly along the west coast, otherwise light to moderate north-westerly, becoming easterly by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Fog will occur in places over the interior of the western half of the Eastern Cape at first, otherwise it will be fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming light southerly in the evening.

The eastern half of the province will be cloudy in the east at first, otherwise fine and cool to cold.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming light southerly in the evening.

Morning fog will occur over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated morning showers and rain.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-easterly, becoming easterly to north-easterly towards midday.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Tuesday's temperatures
Tuesday's temperatures.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
King Charles III will follow in his mother’s footsteps after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. How do you feel?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
All hail King Charles III and long may he live
26% - 897 votes
It’s weird. I still haven’t got used to the idea
10% - 341 votes
Who cares? SA can’t afford to get distracted
39% - 1336 votes
Ag shame, he’s been waiting his whole life for this
25% - 871 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.11
+1.2%
Rand - Pound
20.02
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.33
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.78
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.3%
Gold
1,733.30
+0.9%
Silver
19.96
+5.9%
Palladium
2,274.00
+4.3%
Platinum
911.00
+3.0%
Brent Crude
92.84
+4.0%
Top 40
63,112
+1.6%
All Share
69,772
+1.6%
Resource 10
64,643
+2.1%
Industrial 25
85,723
+1.2%
Financial 15
15,244
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden

10 Sep

Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo