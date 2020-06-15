31m ago

Tuesday's weather: Cold Youth Day expected across the country

In some areas, the cold conditions will be accompanied with rain.
Naseema Barday, News24

It will be a mostly cold day across the country tomorrow with some provinces bracing for rain as well. 

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected along the Northern Cape coast.

Special weather advisories

- Dust and sandstorms are expected to reduce visibility along the Northern Cape coastline and adjacent interior in the morning and on Wednesday into Thursday morning.

- Strong and gusty winds (50-60km/h, gusting 60-75km/h) are expected over the western parts Namakwa District (Northern Cape) including Matzikama Municipality (Western Cape) on Wednesday and Thursday.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be partly cloudy at first, with morning fog patches in the south-east, otherwise cloudy and cold with scattered showers from late morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga can expect morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cold with isolated showers in the south-west.

It will become cloudy with with light rain in the lowveld by the evening.

In Limpopo, it will be partly cloudy and cool, becoming cloudy with light rain in the lowveld by the evening.

Conditions in the North West will be fine in the extreme west, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and cool, becoming cloudy and cold over the central and eastern parts with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme east.

The Free State will be cloudy in the east, otherwise fine, windy and cold, becoming partly cloudy over the central parts.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the northern parts, but scattered in the extreme north-east.

For the Northern Cape, it will be fine and warm over the interior but cold to cool in the east and south with morning frost over the southern high ground.

Windy with dust storms are expected along the west coast where it will be cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

In the Western Cape, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool with morning mist in places, becoming fine in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly south of Cape Point, otherwise light to moderate south-easterly, becoming moderate towards the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

There will be morning fog patches over the interior in the western half of the Eastern Cape, otherwise it will be fine and cold, but cloudy and cool with a slight chance of early morning rain in the south-east.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming moderate north-easterly by late morning, but fresh in places in the evening.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, there will be morning fog in the west and south, otherwise partly cloudy and cold, but cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming moderate north-easterly from the south in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and cool, but cold in the west. Isolated showers are expected along the coast, but scattered along the north-coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly, becoming south-easterly north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The forecast for 16 June.

 - Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

