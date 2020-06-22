1h ago

Tuesday's weather: Fine, cool conditions to persist across the country

A fine day in Cape Town.
It will be a mostly fine and cool to warm day on Tuesday. 

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the north-eastern interior of the Western Cape on Tuesday.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be fine and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

There will be morning fog along the escarpment in Mpumalanga and in places over the Highveld, otherwise it will be a fine and cool day, but warm on the Lowveld.

Morning fog is expected along the escarpment in Limpopo, otherwise it will be fine and cool to warm.

The North West and Free State will be fine and cool.

In the Northern Cape, there will be morning and evening fog along the coast, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly.

The Western Cape can expect morning fog along the west and south-west coast, otherwise fine and cool to warm .

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-westerly between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas, otherwise light south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, but moderate south to south-westerly from midday.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

There will be morning fog over the interior in KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise it will be fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The forecast for 23 June.

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

