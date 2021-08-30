47m ago

Tuesday's weather: Fine, cool day for the country

accreditation
Tuesday will be a fine and cool day. (iStock)
Tuesday will bring with it cool to cold conditions across the country, the South African Weather Service says.

Fire warnings:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over Enoch Mgijima local municipality in the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be fine and warm to cool in the south. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Mpumalanga will be fine and cool, but warm to hot in the lowveld.

Limpopo, North West, Free State and Northern Cape will be fine and cool. 

The Western Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy with light morning rain over the central interior and south coast, becoming fine, but remaining partly cloudy to cloudy and cold to cool over the south-western and south coastal regions where isolated showers are excepted.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly to westerly, but southerly to south-easterly north of Table Bay.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine in the north, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold, but cloudy along the coast with isolated rain and showers. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly to south-westerly, becoming moderate southerly late evening.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy along the coast during the morning, but cloudy in the evening with light rain. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming strong in places during the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and cool, but warm to hot in the north. It will become partly cloudy from the south by afternoon with isolated showers in the south coast by evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-easterly, but moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly in the extreme south, spreading to the north by afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The forecast for 31 August.

