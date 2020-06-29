31m ago

Tuesday's weather: Fire warnings for parts of Western Cape, otherwise fine, cool day

News24

It will be a fine and cool day across the country on Tuesday, with the Western Cape experiencing some rain, the South African Weather Service says.

Warnings:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Beaufort West municipality of the Western Cape.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be fine and cold, but cool in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high. 

Mpumalanga will have morning fog patches in places across the province, otherwise fine and cool but cold along the escarpment.

Limpopo and the North West Province will be fine and cool.

The Free Sate will have fog patches in the north, otherwise fine and cold to cool.

Northern Cape will be partly cloudy in the southern high ground, where it will be cold, otherwise fine and cool to warm, becoming cloudy in the west by the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-westerly, becoming fresh south-westerly in the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be partly cloudy in the west, becoming cloudy with isolated rain and showers over the extreme west and south-west by the evening, otherwise fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-westerly, becoming fresh westerly to south-westerly in the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm, but cool over the northern interior. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, but warm in places along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming light north-easterly from midday.

There will be morning fog over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise fine but partly cloudy in the north-east and cool, but cold over the south-western high ground.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate. 

weather
The forecast for 30 June.

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

