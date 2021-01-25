55m ago

Tuesday's weather: Heavy rain to lash Limpopo, hot day with isolated showers elsewhere in SA

Severe thunderstorms that could result in damaging winds are forecast for tomorrow in some parts of the country.
PHOTO: Duncan Alfreds, News24

Limpopo can expect heavy rain on Tuesday, says the South African Weather Service, while isolated showers are expected across the country on what will be a hot day. 

Impact-based warning 

Yellow Level 2 warning for rain leading to localised flooding of roads, bridges, informal, and formal settlements, poor driving conditions, closing of roads and bridges, and further short-term disruption to essential services is expected in the Lowveld and along the escarpment of Limpopo.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Beaufort West municipality of the Western Cape.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be warm in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

In Mpumalanga, it will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered on the southern Highveld.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

In the North West, it will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

In the Free State, conditions will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the south where it will be partly cloudy.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy along the coast in the morning where it will be cool, otherwise fine and hot to very hot, but partly cloudy in the north and east with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-westerly.

In the Western Cape, it will be cloudy to partly cloudy along the south coast with evening drizzle where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot over the north-eastern interior. 

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly to southerly along the south coast, where it will become fresh south-easterly late afternoon, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly becoming strong in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be fine and very hot, but cool along the coast, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers over the interior and light rain along the coast in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and hot, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly in the morning, otherwise moderate south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places in the north with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north to north-easterly, becoming fresh in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The weather for 26 January.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

