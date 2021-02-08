Tuesday's weather: Heavy storms for KZN, isolated showers in other parts of the country

The South African Weather Service is forecasting severe thunderstorms for KwaZulu-Natal, while isolated thundershowers are expected in some parts of the country on Tuesday.

Impact-based warning

Yellow Level 2 warning: severe thunderstorms are expected over the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, with the possibility of severe lightning, heavy downpours and damaging winds. This could result in minor disruptions in traffic flow due to its slippery nature and reduced visibility, as well as minor damage to susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire conditions are expected in places over the western and central parts of the Northern Cape as well as the northern parts of the West Coast district in the Western Cape.

The weather in your province

It will be fine and warm in Gauteng, becoming partly cloudy, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north-east.

In Limpopo, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but cloudy in the east, with isolated showers and rain, spreading westwards later.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm, with afternoon showers and thundershowers in the east.

Conditions in the Free State will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the east.

Morning fog is expected along the coast of the Northern Cape, where it will be cool, otherwise fine and hot, but very hot over the interior.

It will become partly cloudy in the east by the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, becoming strong in the afternoon.

In the Western Cape, it will be cloudy along the south and south-west coast, as well as over the north-eastern parts at first, otherwise fine and cool to warm, but hot to very hot over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be fresh southerly to south-easterly, becoming strong by the afternoon, otherwise moderate south-westerly in the south.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Conditions in the western half of the Eastern Cape will be warm in places along the coast, otherwise fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with afternoon isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly at first, becoming moderate north-easterly from the afternoon.

Morning fog is expected along the escarpment in KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

