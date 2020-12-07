36m ago

add bookmark

Tuesday's weather: KZN, Eastern Cape, Free State brace for thunderstorms

Motorists drive through flooded roads during heavy rainfalls.
Motorists drive through flooded roads during heavy rainfalls.
Jaco Marais, Netwerk24

There are thunderstorms expected in provinces including the Eastern Cape, Free State, and KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Impact-based warning

Yellow Level 2 warnings for severe thunderstorms are expected over the eastern interior of the Northern Cape, Free State, extreme western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, and the northern interior of the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be cloudy in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In Mpumalanga, it will be cloudy with morning fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, but hot in the Lowveld with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south-west.

Limpopo will be cloudy with morning fog patches and drizzle in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-west. 

The North West will be partly cloudy in the central and western parts at first, otherwise cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north-east.

In the Free State, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The Northern Cape can expect morning fog patches along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east, but scattered in the extreme east. 

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly.

There will be morning fog patches along the coast in the Western Cape, but cloudy and cool along the south coast with isolated morning showers and rain. It will become partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east, where it will be very hot in the Central Karoo. 

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly, but light to moderate south-westerly along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east. It will be cool along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming light south-westerly from the afternoon.

There will be morning fog patches over the interior in KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be strong north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

w
The forecast for 8 December.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
Daily Lotto player wins R237 000 jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When assisting your child with remote learning this year, did you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Follow the school's comprehensive sexuality education (CSE) curriculum?
14% - 457 votes
Adjust the CSE curriculum to suit the family's morals?
23% - 775 votes
Ignore the schools CSE programme and do your own teaching?
63% - 2114 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
view
ZAR/USD
15.20
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.40
(-0.01)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.06)
Gold
1835.48
(-0.24)
Silver
24.14
(+0.55)
Platinum
1061.00
(+3.78)
Brent Crude
48.78
(+0.95)
Palladium
2336.01
(+1.71)
All Share
59419.37
(+0.80)
Top 40
54500.04
(+0.61)
Financial 15
11646.83
(+2.17)
Industrial 25
79758.36
(+0.10)
Resource 10
57015.33
(+0.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo