Tuesday's weather: KZN, Eastern Cape, Free State brace for thunderstorms

There are thunderstorms expected in provinces including the Eastern Cape, Free State, and KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday, according to the South African Weather Service.

Impact-based warning

Yellow Level 2 warnings for severe thunderstorms are expected over the eastern interior of the Northern Cape, Free State, extreme western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, and the northern interior of the Eastern Cape.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be cloudy in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In Mpumalanga, it will be cloudy with morning fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, but hot in the Lowveld with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south-west.

Limpopo will be cloudy with morning fog patches and drizzle in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-west.

The North West will be partly cloudy in the central and western parts at first, otherwise cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north-east.

In the Free State, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The Northern Cape can expect morning fog patches along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east, but scattered in the extreme east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly.

There will be morning fog patches along the coast in the Western Cape, but cloudy and cool along the south coast with isolated morning showers and rain. It will become partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east, where it will be very hot in the Central Karoo.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly, but light to moderate south-westerly along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east. It will be cool along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming light south-westerly from the afternoon.

There will be morning fog patches over the interior in KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be strong north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.



- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala