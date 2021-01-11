1h ago

add bookmark

Tuesday's weather: Light rain, thundershowers expected on a cloudy and warm day

Scattered thundershowers will make landfall across most provinces tomorrow.
Scattered thundershowers will make landfall across most provinces tomorrow.
News24

A mainly partly cloudy and warm Tuesday will have accompanying light rain and thundershowers in some provinces, says the South African Weather Service.

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Cederberg Municipality of the Western Cape.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

There will be morning fog patches in the east in Mpumalanga, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but hot on the Lowveld with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

Limpopo can expect morning fog patches over the southern escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot.

The North West will be cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The Free State will be cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

In the Northern Cape, it will be cloudy and cool with morning fog along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly at first, otherwise westerly to north-westerly.  

The Western Cape will be fine and hot to very hot in the west, but warm in the south-west, otherwise cloudy and cool with light rain along the south coast and adjacent interior. 

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly south of Saldanha Bay, otherwise moderate westerly to south-westerly. 

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but with light rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cool in the north-east, otherwise cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, but light to moderate easterly in the south during the afternoon.

There will be morning fog over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the north-east. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, except over the north-eastern and extreme eastern parts of the province.

The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly to south-westerly north of Richard's Bay in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

 

w
The forecast for 12 January.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
46% - 2310 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
49% - 2467 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
5% - 235 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.51
(-1.38)
ZAR/GBP
20.98
(-1.47)
ZAR/EUR
18.88
(-1.25)
ZAR/AUD
11.96
(-1.36)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-1.37)
Gold
1848.78
(+0.29)
Silver
25.18
(+1.06)
Platinum
1033.00
(0.00)
Brent Crude
56.24
(0.00)
Palladium
2367.50
(+0.70)
All Share
63759.93
(+0.38)
Top 40
58717.77
(+0.50)
Financial 15
12092.21
(-1.76)
Industrial 25
83021.42
(+1.79)
Resource 10
65071.39
(-0.26)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo