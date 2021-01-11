Tuesday's weather: Light rain, thundershowers expected on a cloudy and warm day

A mainly partly cloudy and warm Tuesday will have accompanying light rain and thundershowers in some provinces, says the South African Weather Service.



Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Cederberg Municipality of the Western Cape.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

There will be morning fog patches in the east in Mpumalanga, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but hot on the Lowveld with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

Limpopo can expect morning fog patches over the southern escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot.

The North West will be cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The Free State will be cloudy at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

In the Northern Cape, it will be cloudy and cool with morning fog along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly at first, otherwise westerly to north-westerly.

The Western Cape will be fine and hot to very hot in the west, but warm in the south-west, otherwise cloudy and cool with light rain along the south coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly south of Saldanha Bay, otherwise moderate westerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but with light rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cool in the north-east, otherwise cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, but light to moderate easterly in the south during the afternoon.

There will be morning fog over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but hot in the north-east. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected, except over the north-eastern and extreme eastern parts of the province.

The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly to south-westerly north of Richard's Bay in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

