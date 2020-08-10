1h ago

Tuesday's weather: Mainly fine and cool, but high seas in Western Cape and fire alerts elsewhere

(iStock)
(iStock)

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the extreme south-eastern part of the Northern Cape, extreme southern part of the Free State and in some places over the interior of the Eastern Cape, the South African Weather Service warns.

Special weather advisories:

High seas, with wave heights between 6-7m are expected between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas on Wednesday evening, spreading to Plettenberg Bay overnight, subsiding by Thursday night. 

The weather in your province:

Gauteng will be fine and cool. The expected UVB sunburn index is high. 

Mpumalanga can expect morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in the Lowveld. It will become fine in the afternoon. 

There will be morning fog patches along the escarpment of Limpopo, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm. 

It will be fine, windy and warm in the North West

The Free State will be fine, windy and cool, but warm in the extreme north. 

In the Northern Cape, it will be cloudy in the west with light showers and rain from the afternoon, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool but fine and warm in the north and east.

Morning fog patches are expected along the coast.  

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly, becoming fresh south-westerly. 

The Western Cape will be cloudy and cold in the west and south-west with rain and showers, otherwise fine and cool in the east. 

It will be partly cloudy to cloudy and cool along the south coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly along the west coast, becoming south-westerly in the afternoon otherwise fresh to strong westerly to south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index is low. 

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, but warm in places over the interior, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming moderate westerly at midday, but strong south-westerly in the afternoon. 

Fine and cool conditions can be expected in the eastern half of the Eastern Cape. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly at first, otherwise moderate south-westerly. 

There will be morning fog over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-easterly, freshening towards the afternoon. 

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

weather
Tuesday's temperatures.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

- Compiled by Maxine Becket

