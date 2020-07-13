29m ago

Tuesday's weather: More miserable conditions, with possible snowfall and storm surge set for parts of SA

It will be yet another day of strong winds and rainy conditions, with some snowfall expected over the Northern and Eastern Cape on Tuesday, the South African Weather Service says.

Warnings: 

- High to extremely high seas with wave heights of between 6 and 12m are expected between Plettenberg Bay and Durban.

- Gale to strong gale force north-westerly to westerly winds (65 to 100km/h) are expected along the coast between Cape Agulhas and Port Alfred on Tuesday morning.

- A storm surge is expected between Cape Agulhas and Plettenberg Bay in the morning.

Special weather advisories:

Extremely cold conditions are expected in places over the high-lying areas of the Free State as well as the Northern, Western and Eastern Cape tomorrow.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be fine and cold. The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga will be fine and cold to cool but warm on the Lowveld, becoming partly cloudy in the east in the evening.

Limpopo will be fine and cool to warm.

The North West will be fine, windy and cool but cold in the south.

TheFree State will be partly cloudy, windy and cold, but cloudy and extremely cold in the extreme south, where light snow is expected.

The Northern Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cold to extremely cold with light rain in the morning. Light to moderate snowfall is expected over the southern high ground from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy and cold to extremely cold with rain and showers, clearing from the west by midday. Snowfall is likely over the western parts and mountainous areas in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly, but strong along the south coast at first, becoming northerly to north-westerly by the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cold with widespread showers along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise scattered rain and drizzle in places over the interior but extremely cold over the northern high ground. Light snowfalls are expected over the northern high ground and south-western mountains.

The wind along the coast will be strong to gale force westerly, becoming moderate south-westerly from the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy to the north and west with scattered rain and showers in the south-west, otherwise partly cloudy and extremely cold, but cold along the coast.

It will be fine and cool but cold in the south-west of KwaZulu-Natal, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and rain in the east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh north-westerly north of Richards Bay at first, otherwise fresh to strong south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate. 

weather
The forecast for 14 July.

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

