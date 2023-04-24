Tuesday's weather: Partly cloudy for most of the country, with isolated showers in some parts

According to the South African Weather Service, Tuesday will be a partly cloudy and warm day for most provinces.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm in Mpumalanga, becoming cloudy in the south in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy and warm conditions will prevail in Limpopo.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central parts.

Tuesday will bring partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions to the Free State, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

Morning fog patches will occur along the Northern Cape coast, otherwise the province will be fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly.

There will be morning fog patches along the west coast of the Western Cape.

Other areas will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and rain along the cloudy south coast.

The wind will be light to moderate north-westerly along the south-west coast, otherwise southerly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm in the Eastern Cape.

Cloudy skies, with isolated showers and rain, will occur along the coast.



The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming easterly from the afternoon and north-easterly from the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, becoming gentle to moderate easterly to south-easterly south of Richards Bay in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.