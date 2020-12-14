Tuesday's weather: Partly cloudy to warm day expected, thundershowers in places

It will be a partly cloudy to warm day on Tuesday, according to the South African Weather Service, with isolated thundershowers forecast in some provinces.

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

In Mpumalanga, it will be cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the lowveld, where it will be very hot.

Limpopo will be cloudy and warm to hot, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the lowveld and escarpment.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

The Free State will be fine in the extreme west, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

Conditions in the Northern Cape will be cloudy, with mist along the coast in the morning, where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the north.

It will become partly cloudy in the east, with isolated thundershowers in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy in the south and south west, where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm, but hot over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm. It will be cool in the south-eastern parts, with light rain in places.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy and warm in the extreme north, otherwise cloudy and cool, with isolated rain and showers, but scattered thundershowers in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, but fresh along the wild coast.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy in the west, with fog in the morning over the interior, otherwise cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated along the coast and north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly in the north, otherwise southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

