1h ago

add bookmark

Tuesday's weather: Partly cloudy to warm day expected, thundershowers in places

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A fine day in Cape Town.
A fine day in Cape Town.
News24

It will be a partly cloudy to warm day on Tuesday, according to the South African Weather Service, with isolated thundershowers forecast in some provinces.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

In Mpumalanga, it will be cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the lowveld, where it will be very hot.

Limpopo will be cloudy and warm to hot, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the lowveld and escarpment.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

The Free State will be fine in the extreme west, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

Conditions in the Northern Cape will be cloudy, with mist along the coast in the morning, where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but very hot in the north. 

It will become partly cloudy in the east, with isolated thundershowers in the north-east. 

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy in the south and south west, where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm, but hot over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm. It will be cool in the south-eastern parts, with light rain in places.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy and warm in the extreme north, otherwise cloudy and cool, with isolated rain and showers, but scattered thundershowers in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, but fresh along the wild coast.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy in the west, with fog in the morning over the interior, otherwise cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated along the coast and north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly in the north, otherwise southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

w
The forecast for 15 December.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
44% - 5245 votes
No, I will not
40% - 4825 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 1967 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
view
ZAR/USD
15.05
(-0.08)
ZAR/GBP
20.07
(-0.20)
ZAR/EUR
18.29
(-0.24)
ZAR/AUD
11.35
(+0.04)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.03)
Gold
1827.30
(-0.56)
Silver
23.89
(-0.09)
Platinum
1008.00
(-1.08)
Brent Crude
50.07
(0.00)
Palladium
2298.99
(-0.42)
All Share
59508.80
(+0.16)
Top 40
54520.69
(+0.11)
Financial 15
11920.44
(+1.44)
Industrial 25
79467.29
(-0.24)
Resource 10
56701.94
(+0.07)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

24 Nov

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo