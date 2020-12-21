Tuesday's weather: Pretoria, Cape Town to hit highs of 29°C, while rain set for most of SA

There will be disruptive rain leading to localised flooding in places over the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, the South African Weather Service has warned.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers in the south west, otherwise isolated.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

There will be morning fog patches along the escarpment of Mpumalanga, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, except in the east.

Limpopo can expect morning fog patches on the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the southeast.

It will be partly cloudy and warm in the North West and Free State with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The Northern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh south-easterly.

The Western Cape can expect partly cloudy conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north east, but scattered in the extreme east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and rain.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly to easterly, becoming light by the evening.

In the eastern half it will be cloudy and cool with widespread showers and rain.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, but light south-easterly at times.

There will be morning fog patches over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal and it will be cloudy in the south where it will be warm, otherwise partly cloudy and hot.

Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected in the extreme south, otherwise isolated except in the north east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly south of Richards Bay at first, becoming moderate to fresh north-easterly by the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

- Compiled by Maxine Becket