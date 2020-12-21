48m ago

add bookmark

Tuesday's weather: Pretoria, Cape Town to hit highs of 29°C, while rain set for most of SA

(iStock)
(iStock)

There will be disruptive rain leading to localised flooding in places over the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, the South African Weather Service has warned.

The weather in your province 

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers in the south west, otherwise isolated.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

There will be morning fog patches along the escarpment of Mpumalanga, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, except in the east.

Limpopo can expect morning fog patches on the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the southeast.

It will be partly cloudy and warm in the North West and Free State with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The Northern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh south-easterly. 

The Western Cape can expect partly cloudy conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north east, but scattered in the extreme east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and rain.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly to easterly, becoming light by the evening.

In the eastern half it will be cloudy and cool with widespread showers and rain.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly, but light south-easterly at times.

There will be morning fog patches over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal and it will be cloudy in the south where it will be warm, otherwise partly cloudy and hot.

Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected in the extreme south, otherwise isolated except in the north east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly south of Richards Bay at first, becoming moderate to fresh north-easterly by the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

temps

- Compiled by Maxine Becket

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
Lekker Sunday for 4 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
45% - 8668 votes
No, I will not
40% - 7714 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 3023 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
view
ZAR/USD
14.63
(+0.57)
ZAR/GBP
19.49
(+1.12)
ZAR/EUR
17.88
(+0.52)
ZAR/AUD
11.07
(+0.86)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.56)
Gold
1878.60
(-0.22)
Silver
26.17
(+1.27)
Platinum
996.00
(-3.10)
Brent Crude
52.22
(0.00)
Palladium
2311.50
(-1.45)
All Share
58714.87
(-1.80)
Top 40
53784.25
(-1.66)
Financial 15
11824.98
(-4.87)
Industrial 25
77586.19
(-0.74)
Resource 10
56463.23
(-1.51)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo