Tuesday's weather: Sweltering conditions continue for most of the country

A hot Tuesday is expected across the country, according to the South African Weather Service, with temperatures reaching 35°C in Johannesburg, while several warnings and advisories have been issued.



Impact-based warning

A yellow warning (L1) has been issued for severe thunderstorms over the north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, eastern Highveld of Mpumalanga and south-eastern parts of Limpopo, with possible localised structural damage due to strong winds and large hail.

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central interior of the country, including the Free State, North West and Lowveld of Limpopo.

Advisories

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over the extreme eastern parts of Gauteng, the Northern Cape, Lowveld of Limpopo, north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal and places in the Free State, ending on Wednesday.

The weather in your province

It will be a fine and hot day in Gauteng, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Mpumalanga will be fine and hot, but extremely hot in the Lowveld, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the southern Highveld, except in the north-east.

In Limpopo, it will be fine and hot to extremely hot, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the north and east.

It will be extremely hot in the north-east of the North West, otherwise fine, windy and hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

The Free State will be warm in the south, otherwise fine, windy and hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

There will be morning fog along the coast in the Northern Cape, where it will be cool, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

There will be morning fog over the West Coast and Overberg District in the Western Cape, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm with light rain along the south coast.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable along the south coast in the morning; otherwise moderate to fresh south to south-westerly becoming westerly to north-westerly between Cape Agulhas and Cape Columbine towards the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extremely high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool with light rain in places in the morning, becoming fine from the north in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be warm in the north-west, otherwise cloudy and cool with light rain in places.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly, but moderate in the north until mid-morning.

It will be partly cloudy and cool with morning fog over the eastern parts in KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise fine and warm, but hot to extremely hot in the west and north. It will become cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-westerly north of Richard's Bay in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly becoming strong at times.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

