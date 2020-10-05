45m ago

Tuesday's weather: Thunderstorms expected in several provinces

Get ready for more rainy weather.
Get ready for more rainy weather.
Matt Cardy/Getty Images

The South African Weather Service has issued yet another yellow warning for severe thunderstorms expected in a number of provinces on Tuesday. Cloudy, cool to warm conditions are otherwise expected.

Yellow warning

A yellow warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms over Gauteng, north eastern parts of the North West, western parts of Mpumalanga, as well as the south western parts of Limpopo which may result in heavy downpours that may cause flooding of susceptible low-lying bridges and low-lying areas, and large amounts of small hail.

The weather in your province

In Gauteng, it will be partly cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers from the morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga can expect morning drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool, with scattered thundershowers in the north-west. Isolated thundershowers are expected in the Lowveld.

In Limpopo, morning drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment are expected, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with isolated thundershowers, but scattered in the west.

The North West will be cool in the east, otherwise cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north-east.

The Free State will be cloudy with fog patches in the east at first where it will be cool, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with light isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme north and east.

In the western parts of the Northern Cape there will be morning fog along the west coast, otherwise fine and cool to warm, but partly cloudy to cloudy in the north, with light isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly reaching fresh in the afternoon.

There will be morning fog along the west and south in the Western Cape, as well as the adjacent interior, otherwise fine and cool to warm, but partly cloudy along the south-western and southern parts.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-westerly touching fresh by the afternoon north of Saldanha Bay spreading to the south by the evening, otherwise light and variable east of Cape Agulhas until the early morning, becoming light to moderate westerly to south-westerly reaching fresh east of Mossel Bay by the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy in the south-east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, becoming fine, but warm in the north-western interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly, becoming light southerly in the afternoon, but light-easterly in the evening.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy with fog in places along the coast and adjacent interior, becoming partly cloudy, otherwise fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly becoming southerly in the afternoon, but fresh to strong north-easterly north of Port St Johns in the afternoon, spreading south.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The forecast for 6 October.

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

