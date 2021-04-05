1h ago

Tuesday's weather: Warm day expected across the country

(iStock)
(iStock)

Tuesday will be a mostly partly cloudy day with scattered showers and thundershowers across some provinces, according to the South African Weather Service.

The weather in your province:

It will be partly cloudy and warm in Gauteng with scattered showers and thundershowers in the south from late afternoon spreading to the north in the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the east.

Partly cloudy and warm conditions can be expected in Limpopo with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south but scattered in the extreme south-west.

In North West, it will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers from the afternoon but isolated in the west.

It will be cloudy in the extreme east of the Free State in the morning, otherwise fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

The Northern Cape will be partly cloudy in the north at first, otherwise fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east by the afternoon with isolated thundershowers in the north-east. Morning fog patches are expected along the coast, where it will be cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly.

There will be morning mist in places along the south coast of the Western Cape, otherwise fine and cool to warm but partly cloudy to cloudy in the south and east where it will become fine from late afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly but fresh easterly along the south coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool with light morning rain in places, but partly cloudy in the northern interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly east of Algoa Bay at first, otherwise light to moderate easterly, becoming fresh to strong in the afternoon.

The eastern half will be partly cloudy and warm in the extreme north, otherwise cloudy and cool to cold, with scattered rain and showers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly, becoming easterly in the afternoon.

In KwaZulu-Natal, it will be partly cloudy and warm in the north-east, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south-east.

The wind along the coast will be light to gentle westerly to south-westerly, becoming moderate southerly to south-easterly from late morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

weather
Tuesday's temperatures.


