Tuesday's weather: Warm day with fire warnings for parts of the Northern Cape, Free State

Fire warnings were issued for parts of the country.
Foto24 / Emile Hendricks

The South African Weather Service has issued an extremely high fire danger warning for most parts of the Northern Cape and Letsemeng Local Municipality in the Free State.

Gauteng will be cloudy and warm, with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

It will be hot in places in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Morning fog patches will occur along the Mpumalanga escarpment.

The province will be cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld.

Morning fog will occur in places along the Limpopo escarpment.

The province will be cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the east.

It will be cloudy and warm to hot, with scattered showers, isolated showers and thundershowers in the North West.

Cloudy and warm conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers will prevail in the Free State.

The Northern Cape will be fine and scorching in the north, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot.

Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers will occur in the east and south.

The wind along the coast will be light south-westerly, but moderate to fresh south-westerly from the afternoon until the evening.

It will be cloudy with morning fog patches over the southern mountains of the Western Cape.

Otherwise, the province will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

There will be isolated morning showers and thundershowers in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly to easterly, but strong north of cape point, spreading along the south coast during the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Parts of the western half of the Eastern Cape will be cool, otherwise cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Isolated light showers and rain are expected along the south coast.

The wind along the coast will be light westerly east of Algoa Bay at first, otherwise light to moderate easterly, but fresh to strong in places in the afternoon.

It will be warm in parts of the eastern half of the province.

Other parts will be cloudy and cool, with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Isolated showers will occur in the south-east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly, becoming north-easterly in the afternoon.

Morning fog patches will occur over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise the province will be cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and rain.

The wind along the coast will be gentle to moderate south-easterly north of Richards Bay, otherwise moderate southerly to south-westerly. It will become moderate north-easterly south of Richards Bay by late afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

Tuesday's temperatures
Tuesday's temperatures.

