Tuks confers honorary doctorate on WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

The University of Pretoria has conferred an honorary doctorate on WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

He was commended for his work during the Covid-19 pandemic and contributions to global health.

Ghebreyesus has received numerous global awards.

The University of Pretoria (UP) has conferred an honorary doctorate on World Health Organisation (WHO) chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The honorary doctorate was awarded on Friday in recognition of his "outstanding contributions as a global health expert, scholar, advocate and diplomat," UP said in a statement.

At the ceremony, the dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences, Professor Tiaan de Jager, said it was a "privilege" to honour the "outstanding health leader for his many and significant contributions".

"Dr Ghebreyesus' notable achievements in global health leadership, particularly in the areas of malaria, HIV/Aids, maternal and child health, have been immensely impactful," De Jager added.

"His enormous contributions globally in the fields of public health and epidemiology as a scientist, global health expert, diplomat and advocate, together with his innovative, bold dynamism to reshape global public health, have been unmatched," he said.

READ | WHO chief hails Cape Town's pioneering mRNA vaccine hub

Ghebreyesus holds a Bachelor of Biology, a Master of Science in Immunology of Infectious Diseases, a PhD in community health and an honorary fellowship from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

He held various high-ranking positions in healthcare before his election in 2017 as director-general of the WHO, an appointment that saw him become the first African to lead the global public health agency.



The statement read:

Ghebreyesus' steering of global efforts to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic cemented his status as a global health leader and brought him worldwide recognition.

Ghebreyesus has driven WHO initiatives, including the public health agency's five-year strategic plan, which focuses on meeting its "triple billion" targets: one billion more people benefitting from universal health coverage; one billion more people better protected from health emergencies; and one billion more people enjoying better health and well-being.

Over the years, he received numerous distinctions for his work in advancing global health.

ALSO READ | 'It will be a game changer': A look inside Stellenbosch University's R1.2bn biomedical research facility



Among others, he was the first non-American to receive the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Humanitarian Award in 2011. Seven years later in 2018, he was made a grand officer of the National Order of Benin.

He was also awarded the National Order of the Lion of Senegal and was the recipient of the Oswaldo Cruz Medal of Merit in recognition of his services to public health in Brazil.

Supplied University of Pretoria

In 2020, Ghebreyesus was included in Time magazine's list of 100 Most Influential People of the Year, and received the African of the Year Award from African Leadership magazine.



"Ghebreyesus' values and ideals align closely with UP's vision, as the Faculty of Health Sciences strives to become a public health leader that consistently produces a new generation of healthcare professionals who aim to accelerate progress in achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals," said UP vice-chancellor and Principal Professor, Tawana Kupe.

"He is a model of global health leadership, and we are extremely delighted to present him with a much-deserved honorary doctorate from our university."



