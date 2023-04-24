1h ago

Share

Tuks confers honorary doctorate on WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

accreditation
Compiled by Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
University of Pretoria
  • The University of Pretoria has conferred an honorary doctorate on WHO chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.
  • He was commended for his work during the Covid-19 pandemic and contributions to global health.
  • Ghebreyesus has received numerous global awards.

The University of Pretoria (UP) has conferred an honorary doctorate on World Health Organisation (WHO) chief, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The honorary doctorate was awarded on Friday in recognition of his "outstanding contributions as a global health expert, scholar, advocate and diplomat," UP said in a statement.

At the ceremony, the dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences, Professor Tiaan de Jager, said it was a "privilege" to honour the "outstanding health leader for his many and significant contributions".

"Dr Ghebreyesus' notable achievements in global health leadership, particularly in the areas of malaria, HIV/Aids, maternal and child health, have been immensely impactful," De Jager added.

"His enormous contributions globally in the fields of public health and epidemiology as a scientist, global health expert, diplomat and advocate, together with his innovative, bold dynamism to reshape global public health, have been unmatched," he said.

READ | WHO chief hails Cape Town's pioneering mRNA vaccine hub

Ghebreyesus holds a Bachelor of Biology, a Master of Science in Immunology of Infectious Diseases, a PhD in community health and an honorary fellowship from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

He held various high-ranking positions in healthcare before his election in 2017 as director-general of the WHO, an appointment that saw him become the first African to lead the global public health agency.

The statement read:

Ghebreyesus' steering of global efforts to mitigate the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic cemented his status as a global health leader and brought him worldwide recognition.

Ghebreyesus has driven WHO initiatives, including the public health agency's five-year strategic plan, which focuses on meeting its "triple billion" targets: one billion more people benefitting from universal health coverage; one billion more people better protected from health emergencies; and one billion more people enjoying better health and well-being.

Over the years, he received numerous distinctions for his work in advancing global health.

ALSO READ | 'It will be a game changer': A look inside Stellenbosch University's R1.2bn biomedical research facility

Among others, he was the first non-American to receive the Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter Humanitarian Award in 2011. Seven years later in 2018, he was made a grand officer of the National Order of Benin.

He was also awarded the National Order of the Lion of Senegal and was the recipient of the Oswaldo Cruz Medal of Merit in recognition of his services to public health in Brazil.

Prof Tiaan de Jager,Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus,
Prof Tiaan de Jager,Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Prof Tawana Kupe

In 2020, Ghebreyesus was included in Time magazine's list of 100 Most Influential People of the Year, and received the African of the Year Award from African Leadership magazine.

"Ghebreyesus' values and ideals align closely with UP's vision, as the Faculty of Health Sciences strives to become a public health leader that consistently produces a new generation of healthcare professionals who aim to accelerate progress in achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals," said UP vice-chancellor and Principal Professor, Tawana Kupe.

"He is a model of global health leadership, and we are extremely delighted to present him with a much-deserved honorary doctorate from our university."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
world health organisationtedros adhanom ghebreyesuspretoriagautenghealtheducation
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts about the UAE president and his royal family landing and visiting in the Eastern Cape?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The EC desperately needs the investment
23% - 330 votes
It's all above board, just leave them be
17% - 249 votes
There's something fishy about their trip
21% - 301 votes
Probe any deals between SA and the UAE
39% - 573 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Clean air or electricity – can we have both?

6h ago

LISTEN | Clean air or electricity – can we have both?
LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case

27 Mar

LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA
LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare

17 Apr

LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.12
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
22.56
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
19.97
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.10
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Platinum
1,087.65
-1.4%
Palladium
1,550.32
-1.7%
Gold
1,977.87
-0.3%
Silver
24.94
-0.6%
Brent Crude
81.66
+0.7%
Top 40
72,490
+0.2%
All Share
78,063
+0.2%
Resource 10
69,033
-0.5%
Industrial 25
106,302
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,469
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

1h ago

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby

22 Apr

'Eggsellent': Mpumalanga woman thrives in farming business that began as a hobby
'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot

17 Apr

'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot
WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full...

16 Apr

WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full gear for a good cause
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo