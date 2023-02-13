1h ago

add bookmark

Turkey earthquake: Gift of the Givers, K9 unit rescue woman, 80, stuck under rubble for 8 days

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Gift of the Givers rescuers saved the life of an 80-year-old woman in Turkey.
  • The woman is receiving medical treatment, according to Dr Qasim Bhorat.
  • Bhorat said the woman was dehydrated, but was "relatively well".

Aid organisation Gift of the Givers rescued an 80-year-old woman buried under rubble in Turkey following a massive earthquake that hit 10 cities in the country a week ago. 

The woman was found alive and rescued by the team, which also included the K9 unit and the Omani search and rescue unit.

Rescuers used heavy machinery to dig through collapsed buildings for more than two hours.

Head of the K9 team, Brigadier Vimla Moodley, told News24 the team, along with five sniffer dogs, was deployed.

"One team had two dogs, and the other one had three."

It was amazing when the dogs reacted for us and found someone alive because our mission here was to find live victims rather than dead bodies. This is an unfortunate situation and devastating. Buildings with 900 occupants fell, and all we can see are layers of each floor.

Moodley said desperate families, who were looking for loved ones, reached out to the team for assistance - and, often, all they could find were deceased members. 

"Some families want closure... we assist by using the dogs and, that way, the bodies are removed and handed over to families," she said.

Dr Qasim Bhorat, one of the team's rescuers, told News24 the woman was dehydrated although she was "relatively well".

He said the team had extracted several bodies of deceased people before the K9 dogs directed them to the woman. 

She was relatively well after being stuck under the rubble for eight days. It's a surreal feeling. We look at the videos now and tear up because that is our purpose. Finding someone and pulling them out is miraculous, and it has boosted the team's spirits to the point that we will push again tomorrow. It's never too late. People are told no one can survive beyond day six, and yet we found a live person.

Bhorat said the experience of rescuing people under the rubble was emotional.

"It is a bit disheartening seeing disfigured bodies, smashed and in a bad state. Finding someone alive has given us a shot in the arm, while that window is still there," he said.

The organisation's founder and chairperson, Imtiaz Sooliman, said: "Congratulations to the team for pulling out someone alive several days after the earthquake. When we work together, as a call for humanity, for human beings, there is always success. We are hopeful that more live persons will be [found] in the building."

More than 35 000 people have died in Turkey and Syria after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the country last week.

The Turkish ambassador in South Africa, Aysegül Kandas, told News24 the earthquake was "the biggest disaster of the century", according to her government. 

The disaster covers 10 cities with a population of about 15 million. The number of people directly affected is 3.5 million. Hospitals and cities are demolished, and cities are erased from the map.

Kandas said the recent Gift of the Givers rescue had restored hope that more live bodies might be found.

The country had received assistance from over 10 000 medics and rescuers from 100 countries.

Kandas said the country's needs list was constantly changing.

Among items needed are mobile toilets, sleeping bags, generators, gas heaters and winter tents, among others. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gift of the giversturkeyearthquakes
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Randall Williams said he resigned as mayor of Tshwane to ensure the stability of the multi-party coalition. How does this make you feel?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Reassured. That’s the mark of true leadership.
19% - 131 votes
Concerned. Why are these coalitions so fragile?
81% - 564 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.85
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.67
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.14
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.43
-0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.3%
Platinum
955.27
+1.3%
Palladium
1,567.12
+1.1%
Gold
1,854.27
-0.8%
Silver
21.91
-0.5%
Brent Crude
86.39
+2.2%
Top 40
73,757
+1.0%
All Share
79,770
+1.0%
Resource 10
73,003
+0.6%
Industrial 25
104,890
+1.2%
Financial 15
16,246
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in...

02 Feb

JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in higher-ranking post
Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most...

31 Jan

Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most incredible journey'
Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden

01 Feb

Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business

10 Feb

WATCH | The growth of e-commerce and how to embrace it in your business
VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT

09 Feb

VAT registration guide: When and how to register for VAT
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo