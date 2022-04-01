Turning over a new leaf: Durban's homeless book boffins change their lives one page at a time

A Durban organisation has been helping the homeless find employment by selling books.

They have also been hosting public book readings, which has proven popular.

However, a lack of book donations and spaces to sell have proven a challenge.

Durban bookworms have been getting reading recommendations and joining along in book nights with an unlikely group - the homeless.



This is after the Denis Hurley Centre launched its StreetLit initiative - an undertaking to help the homeless earn an income while being involved in their passion for reading.

The centre offered other services to the homeless, like feeding schemes and clinics.

The initiative sees homeless people sell donated books. They also planned public engagements and readings - one of which will be to recognise International Unicorn Day in two weeks’ time.

"One of our mandates is to create entrepreneurship and employment opportunities for the homeless," explained the centre's Illa Thompson. “Once they are healthy, we try to get them to find a purpose in life. Jobs are hard to find, so we encourage self-employment opportunities."

Thompson said her team had noticed that many of their beneficiaries were spending their time under lockdown reading, and saw that they were knowledgable about different authors and genres.

There are about 10 members currently actively working on this initiative.

"The public are always impressed with how well-read they (the book sellers) are. They are able to provide book recommendations based on what a customer has enjoyed reading previously."



Thompson said: "I didn't realise how much we can learn from the homeless. Their tenacity, optimism and endurance is amazing, and they don't let the world get them down."

I patronisingly thought that they wouldn't know much about books and that I would have to lead them, but that isn't the case.

Thompson said, however, that the initiative had difficulty in finding spaces for the book sellers.



"We are appealing to anyone with space for just one table to allow us to trade; any business or even a restaurant. We try not to use public places because that means we would have to get municipal permission.

"Trading over lockdown has also been difficult," she said, adding that they were not getting a steady supply of donated books.

She added: "There are always challenges when dealing with the homeless, because it is hard for them to get their lives back on track. There are always admin problems, like them not having their ID. They also usually have family problems."

Thompson said, in spite of the challenges, the initiative had been able to move along, and had been warmly received by the public.



"These guys are heroes in the homeless community," she said.

"They are working to change their lives. People forget how valuable reading is, especially in tough times. It is a beautiful distraction to disappear into a novel."

If you want to get involved in this initiative, contact books@denishurleycentre.org





