1h ago

add bookmark

Turning over a new leaf: Durban's homeless book boffins change their lives one page at a time

accreditation
Kerushun Pillay
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Book vendors Thanda Luthuli and David Jones.
Book vendors Thanda Luthuli and David Jones.
Supplied
  • A Durban organisation has been helping the homeless find employment by selling books.
  • They have also been hosting public book readings, which has proven popular.
  • However, a lack of book donations and spaces to sell have proven a challenge. 

Durban bookworms have been getting reading recommendations and joining along in book nights with an unlikely group - the homeless. 

This is after the Denis Hurley Centre launched its StreetLit initiative - an undertaking to help the homeless earn an income while being involved in their passion for reading.

The centre offered other services to the homeless, like feeding schemes and clinics. 

The initiative sees homeless people sell donated books. They also planned public engagements and readings - one of which will be to recognise International Unicorn Day in two weeks’ time.

"One of our mandates is to create entrepreneurship and employment opportunities for the homeless," explained the centre's Illa Thompson. “Once they are healthy, we try to get them to find a purpose in life. Jobs are hard to find, so we encourage self-employment opportunities."

Good news! | Read all of our feel good stories

Thompson said her team had noticed that many of their beneficiaries were spending their time under lockdown reading, and saw that they were knowledgable about different authors and genres. 

There are about 10 members currently actively working on this initiative. 

f
Book vendor Mxolisy Mavimbela at a Harry Potter public reading at the Ammazulu Garden and Sculpture Precinct in Kloof, Durban.

"The public are always impressed with how well-read they (the book sellers) are. They are able to provide book recommendations based on what a customer has enjoyed reading previously."

Thompson said: "I didn't realise how much we can learn from the homeless. Their tenacity, optimism and endurance is amazing, and they don't let the world get them down."

I patronisingly thought that they wouldn't know much about books and that I would have to lead them, but that isn't the case.

Thompson said, however, that the initiative had difficulty in finding spaces for the book sellers. 

feel good
David van der Westhuizen pictured with a Valentine's Day book bundle he sold earlier this year.

"We are appealing to anyone with space for just one table to allow us to trade; any business or even a restaurant. We try not to use public places because that means we would have to get municipal permission.

"Trading over lockdown has also been difficult," she said, adding that they were not getting a steady supply of donated books. 

She added: "There are always challenges when dealing with the homeless, because it is hard for them to get their lives back on track. There are always admin problems, like them not having their ID. They also usually have family problems."

Adriaan Basson | No jokes – SA is a country of heroes without capes

Thompson said, in spite of the challenges, the initiative had been able to move along, and had been warmly received by the public.

"These guys are heroes in the homeless community," she said.

"They are working to change their lives. People forget how valuable reading is, especially in tough times. It is a beautiful distraction to disappear into a novel."

If you want to get involved in this initiative, contact books@denishurleycentre.org


We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

Do you have a good news story you want to share? E-mail 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalbooksgoodnews24
Lottery
Lucky 7! R59k for seven Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
72% - 3070 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
28% - 1221 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now

26 Mar

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 rules relaxed, but state of disaster stays put for now
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.62
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.15
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.14
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.97
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.9%
Gold
1,924.96
-0.6%
Silver
24.49
-1.3%
Palladium
2,319.50
+2.4%
Platinum
996.00
+1.0%
Brent Crude
104.71
-6.4%
Top 40
68,613
+0.2%
All Share
75,603
+0.1%
Resource 10
81,327
-0.3%
Industrial 25
81,916
+0.1%
Financial 15
17,802
+0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Adriaan Basson | No jokes – SA is a country of heroes without capes

10h ago

Adriaan Basson | No jokes – SA is a country of heroes without capes
Durban mother keeps promise to autistic son, sources R10m funding for special classes

1h ago

Durban mother keeps promise to autistic son, sources R10m funding for special classes
Turning over a new leaf: Durban's homeless book boffins change their lives one...

1h ago

Turning over a new leaf: Durban's homeless book boffins change their lives one page at a time
Petrolheads pull together to bring smiles and hope to kids in dire need

3h ago

Petrolheads pull together to bring smiles and hope to kids in dire need
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22087.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo