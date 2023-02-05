TUT student found dead, ex-boyfriend taken in for questioning

A 21-year-old Tshwane University of Technology student has been found dead with stab wounds to her neck.

She was last seen with her ex-boyfriend before she died.

Police have since taken the man in for questioning.

The third-year student had been drinking with friends, including her ex-boyfriend, at a house in Pretoria Gardens, the previous night.

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said the friends then reportedly left the house, leaving the student with her ex-boyfriend.

"The following morning, the victim was found dead with stab wounds to the neck," added Sello.

Police took the ex-boyfriend in for questioning.

According to the university, the student was enrolled in the National Diploma in Integrated Communications programme and lived in the Ekhaya Junction residence.

"She met her untimely death in what appears to be an incident of gender-based violence," TUT spokesperson Phaphama Tshisikhawe said.

She added that the university was awaiting an official report from the police.

She said:

We wish to convey our deepest condolences to the student's family, friends and fellow students.





Tshisikhawe added that the institution is providing the student's family with support during their time of loss.

A case of murder has been opened at the Hercules police station.



