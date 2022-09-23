1h ago

Tutu Foundation slams 'bigoted' Church of England for barring Mpho Tutu from leading godfather's funeral

Marceline and Mpho Tutu van Furth.
Marceline and Mpho Tutu van Furth.
Getty Images/Lerato Maduna
  • The Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation has slammed the Church of England after it refused to allow the Archbishop's daughter, Mpho Tutu-Van Furth, from presiding over the funeral of her godfather.
  • The foundation described it as "callous treatment".
  • The Church of England prohibits LGBTQ clergy from marrying same-sex partners.

The Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation has lashed out at the Church of England after it barred the archbishop's daughter, Mpho Tutu-Van Furth, from presiding over the funeral of her godfather, Martin Kenyon. 

The foundation described it as "callous treatment".

"It is with deep dismay that the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation learned of the callous treatment of Mpho Tutu-van Furth over the last week. Through the decision to disallow Mpho Tutu-Van Furth from presiding over the funeral of her godfather, Martin Kenyon, the Church has again taken a position that undermines the safety, dignity, and value of members of the LGBTQIA community, and all human beings," the foundation said.

Tutu-Van Furth was ordained in 2003, but has been banned from working as an Anglican priest in South Africa since marrying her wife, Marceline Tutu van Furth, in 2015. The Church of England bans LGBTQ clergy from marrying same-sex partners. 

READ | 'Hate the sin not the sinner': MJC under fire for 'reckless' fatwa on queer Muslims

The riff came after Tutu-Van Furth's godfather had specifically requested that she preside over his funeral when the couple visited him in April. But following Kenyon’s death in London last week, the Church of England outright refused it. 

Kenyon, a long-time friend of Tutu, died in London at the age of 92 recently.

Tutu-Van Furth told the BBC in an interview that it "seemed really churlish and hurtful".

Archbishop Tutu was a fierce advocate for the rights of the LGBTIQA+ community. 

The Tutu Foundation said the "Arch" had maintained his own outspoken activism within the Anglican Church and had expressed his distress and the pain he felt towards the church about their removal of his daughter’s licence as a priest because of her decision to marry the human being she loved. 

"One of the great struggles of members of the LGBTQIA community is that it is within the most intimate parts of their lives that their humanity is often most policed - in their families and their religious communities, in marriage, in parenthood, and in death. Rather than upholding the 'Golden Rule' which is so central to all religions – that  we treat each other as we wish to be treated," the foundation said. 

It added that, while there were degrees to which this homophobia and discrimination was meted out, any curtailing of the dignity of people had to be vociferously challenged.

"As the Tutu Legacy Foundation, we will continue to speak out as the Arch would have done against any positions that undermine the value and dignity of all people. This is why we commented earlier this year on the Muslim Judicial Council’s Fatwa against homosexuality; and why we cannot keep silent in the face of the Church of England’s bigoted position that people in loving same-sex marriages cannot fulfill their professional, and sacrosanct, duties."


