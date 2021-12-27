Tutu was 'guiding light that brought Madiba and I together in our formal union' - Graça Machel

Graça Machel says she mourns for the loss of a brother after the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Tutu encouraged Machel and former president Nelson Mandela to get married, she said.

Machel described Tutu as a brave activist who shaped the liberation struggle.

Humanitarian and former first lady of South Africa Graça Machel has recalled how the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu "was the guiding light that brought Madiba and I together in our formal union".

"He encouraged us to respect and perform the rituals of marriage our society demands. I am forever and deeply grateful to him for his wise counsel and loving support," she said in a statement following Tutu's passing.

READ | 'I have prepared for my death': Tutu on assisted dying

Machel added that she was mourning "the loss of a brother, my loyal friend and my spiritual leader".

"I, as a Mozambican, can recall a time where the struggle against apartheid was epitomised by the faces and voices of three giants: the exiled and revolutionary Oliver Tambo booming across radios and televisions on the world stage; the imprisoned yet omnipresent symbol of resistance that was Nelson Mandela; and Desmond Tutu, the leader from inside South Africa whose messages were too penetrating to be ignored and whose voice too powerful to be silenced," she said.

Tutu had "passionately condemned apartheid and eloquently pressed for sanctions against the racist regime", using his position as a cleric to mobilise the global community.

"Every sentence he spoke impacted the lives of millions and both unified and empowered those in the noble struggle against apartheid. How momentous a weight this must have been to shoulder. And yet he stood resolute and fearless, leading demonstrations cloaked in his flowing clerical robe with his cross as his shield - the embodiment of humankind's moral conscience. And his voice of reason reverberated throughout the transition to democracy," said Machel.

READ | Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu praised for his contribution to education

She also recalled Tutu's impact as chairperson of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, a position he was appointed to by then-president Nelson Mandela.

She said:

Many, like Arch, walked the tightrope, negotiating ways and means to save lives and avert war, recognising the pain and suffering of victims, and simultaneously trying to hold to account the guilty and bring about healing to countless millions.

Tutu's death had left "a void which is impossible to fill in the public space, and this loss is even more acutely felt in the heart and in the home", Machel said.



Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.