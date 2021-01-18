Tutu's plea to SA: 'Don't let Covid-19 continue to ravage our country. Vaccinate!'

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is the latest leader to pledge to take the Covid-19 vaccine once it is available.

His pledge comes as conspiracy theories around the vaccine have spread like wildfire on social media.

The disinformation around vaccines has created doubt and fear.

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his foundation have thrown their weight behind the Covid-19 vaccine.

Tutu, 89, has pledged to be vaccinated against Covid-19 as soon as one becomes available, the Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation said in a statement on Monday.

His announcement follows the flurry of disinformation and misinformation spread about the vaccines, which has swept across social media platforms, creating doubt and fear about taking the vaccine once it is available.

Recently, President Cyril Ramaphosa and EFF leader Julius Malema have also come out to rubbish conspiracy theories around the vaccine.

Pledging to take the vaccine once it becomes available, Tutu said that Covid-19 has wreaked havoc and destroyed the lives and livelihoods of many, which can now be stopped with the vaccine.

Tutu said:

Vaccines have eradicated terrible diseases, such as smallpox, and we are close to using it to make others, such as polio and measles, history. Yet many people are scared or wary of this simple, safe and effective way of protecting people against infectious diseases before they even come into contact with it. There is nothing to fear.

"Vaccination uses your body's natural defences to build resistance to infections. It makes your immune system stronger, and because vaccines contain only killed or weakened forms of disease-causing viruses or bacteria, they do not cause the disease or put you at risk of its complications."

Tutu also spoke about tuberculosis (TB), which he had contracted as a teenager in 1945 and led to him being hospitalised for treatment.

Tutu said that, while TB remains South Africa's number one cause of death, in many countries, TB is no longer a threat as it had been largely eradicated thanks to a combination of vaccines and effective treatment.

"We can do the same with Covid-19, and claim our lives back," Tutu added.

"The more people are vaccinated against Covid-19, the more every one of us is protected against this unpredictable and devastating disease."

"Vaccinated people are protected from getting the disease against which they have been inoculated and from passing it on. This breaks the chain of transmission, but to do that properly, the majority of people in a community need to be vaccinated. This is what is known as 'herd immunity'."

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said formidable progress had been made in vaccine negotiations and he insisted the government would make good on its commitment to vaccinate two-thirds of the population, News24 reported last week.

One million vaccines from the Serum Institute of India are expected to be delivered by the end of January, while another 500 000 are expected to be delivered in February.

The government has said that around 67% of the population will be vaccinated before the end of 2021, with the goal of attaining herd immunity.

Tutu's closing remarks were that he would take the Covid-19 vaccine because he already knows what it is to lose years of his life to a disease.

"I also know what it is to worry that I have passed a preventable disease on to people I love."

Tutu concluded:

Don't let Covid-19 continue to ravage our country, or our world. Vaccinate.

The foundation's CEO, Piyushi Kotecha, said they were encouraged by Tutu's pledge and called on other figures to do the same.

"The foundation calls on South Africans to follow the Archbishop's lead once a safe, efficacious and approved vaccine is made available to all," Kotecha said.

