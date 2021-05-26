TV presenter Bishop Israel Makamu released on R2 000 bail in sexual assault case

Popular TV presenter Bishop Israel Makamu was arrested on Wednesday on a sexual assault charge.

He was released on R2 000 bail by the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court.

It is alleged that the incident happened in 2018 and that the victim was a former employee at Makamu's church.

Popular TV presenter Bishop Israel Makamu, who has been charged with sexual assault, was released on R2 000 bail by the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court.



Makamu, who briefly appeared in court on Wednesday, was charged after a former employee of his church laid a complaint of sexual assault on 19 May 2021 at the Brackendowns SAPS, said regional National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

She said the case related to an incident that allegedly happened in his church office in Alrode during September 2018.

The case was postponed to 13 July for further investigations.

City Press previously reported that Makamu, who is the co-host of the popular and controversial TV show Rea Tsotella on the Moja Love channel on DStv, allegedly made sexual advances towards the employee who was only 17-years-old at the time.

The newspaper also reported that Makamu allegedly tried to bribe the victim's family, offering to pay money after a telephone conversation allegedly between Makamu and the victim went viral on social media.

This offer was denied, according to the victim's family.

Suggestive

In the two-minute voice recording, in which someone who sounds like Makamu, is heard making suggestive comments to a woman on the other end of the line, City Press reported.

"O tlo mpha? [Will you give me]?" he asks, to which the woman replies: "No, daddy." Then he says: "Wa bora, wa bora, ngwanaka [You are boring, my child]."

However, Makamu claimed that it was the family who demanded payment to make the recording disappear.

IOL reported that Makamu voluntarily stepped down pending an internal investigation into the recording.

The Moja Love channel said in a statement: "Bishop Makamu says the lady in the recording worked for him and their conversation was not sexual in any manner and it was altered to extort money from him.

"He says he thought the matter had been resolved back then, but it suddenly emerged again three weeks ago. Bishop Makamu suspects his character is being assassinated."

Makamu was arrested on Wednesday morning.