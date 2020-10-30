TVET College staffer shot dead in campus parking lot

1h ago

A TVET College staffer has been shot dead.
Gallo Images / Die Burger / Jaco Marais

A head of the Coastal TVET College was shot dead in the campus parking lot. 

Lindinkosi Mazibuko, the head of infrastructure development at Coastal TVET College was accosted in the staff parking lot by an unknown assailant who fired a shot before leaving.

A statement by the higher education department said: "This follows the shooting of three students from Coastal College a week ago, which claimed the life of Mr Smanga Zulu. Minister Nzimande urges law enforcement agencies to act decisively and swiftly in arresting the perpetrators of this inhumane and shameful act against Mr Mazibuko.

"Minister Nzimande also calls upon members of the community who might have information that leads to the arrest of these criminals to contact the KwaMakhutha SAPS."

