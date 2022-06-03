53m ago

24-hour water shutdown to affect about 30 Joburg suburbs

Alfonso Nqunjana
Rand Water will execute a 13-hour water shutdown to install a new pump set valve.
Getty Images
  • More than 30 areas in the City of Johannesburg will be without water for 24 hours starting from Friday to Saturday.
  • The interruption is caused by the installation of a new pump set valve.
  • Water tankers will be dispersed to the affected areas.

Water utility Rand Water has planned a 24-hour water shutdown to install a new pump set valve at the Vereeniging water treatment plant and it is expected to affect various parts of Johannesburg.

The outage started on Friday morning and is expected to last until 05:00 on Saturday.

City of Johannesburg Environment and Infrastructure MMC Michael Sun said the interruption of water services would aid in the sustainability of water supply in the city.

"Life can become unbearable without an uninterrupted water supply, but this work is critical, and we are at the mercy of Rand Water, which supplies our own municipal entity, Joburg Water," Sun said.

The City plans to supply the affected areas with water tankers and has given an assurance that the tanks will be filled to capacity.

The areas which will be affected by the water outages are: 

Amalgam;

Albertville;

Albertskroon;

Aldara Park;

Auckland Park and extensions;

Berario;

Bergbron;

Braamfontein;

Blackheath;

Brixton;

Blairgowrie;

Bosmont;

Burgersdorp;

Constantia Kloof;

Cottesloe;

Cresta and extensions;

Crown City;

Crown and extensions;

De La Rey;

East Town;

Eldorado Estate;

Florida Glen;

Fountainbleau;

Greymont;

Hursthill;

Industria and extensions;

Jan Hofmeyr;

Langlaagte North;

Laser Park;

Linden and extensions;

Little Falls;

Martindale;

Mayfair;

Melville and extensions;

Montclare;

Montreaux;

Moret;

Nancefield;

Newlands;

Northcliff and extensions;

Olivenhout;

Parktown;

Parkview;

Pine Park;

Quellerina;

Radiokop;

Randburg;

Randpark Ridge;

Robindale;

Risidale;

Riverlea;

Roodepoort;

Ruimsig;

Ruitenhof;

Strubens Valley;

Selby;

Triomf;

Victory Park;

Vredepark;

Westbury;

Westdene;

Weltevreden Park;

Wilgeheuwel;

Windsor; and

Zandspruit.

"We appeal to everyone for their patience. This maintenance needs to happen to guarantee Johannesburg has regular and reliable water supply in medium to long term," Sun said.


