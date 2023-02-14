Twenty people killed in collision between bus, cash-in-transit vehicle in Limpopo

Twenty people died in a bus accident in Limpopo.

The bus collided head-on with a cash-in-transit vehicle, before landing in a river, according to reports.

Police divers are searching for bodies.

Twenty people died and more than 60 others were injured when a bus collided with a cash-in-transit (CIT) vehicle on the N1 highway, near the HF Verwoerd Tunnel in Limpopo on Monday evening.

The bus had been transporting passengers from Makhado to areas around Nzhelele, Siloam and Tshikombani in the Vhembe District, according to Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC Florence Radzilani.

According to reports, the CIT vehicle lost control while overtaking another vehicle and collided with the bus.

The bus then rolled from the freeway bridge into the river below, landing on its left side, ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell added.

"Most of the fatalities down by the river had been trapped under the bus," Campbell said, adding that another person died after being transported to a hospital.

According to Radzilani, police divers were dispatched to the scene to verify that no one had been swept away by the river.



Department of Transport and Community Safety spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said it appeared that the driver of the cash-in-transit vehicle lost control and collided head-on with the oncoming bus.

"Ten passengers are reported to have sustained serious injuries, 16 moderate, and 35 minor injuries. Passengers with injuries were transported to Makhado, Elim, and Siloam hospitals for medical attention," Chuene added.



"The cause of the accident is still under investigation. The road is now open for traffic. Motorists are advised to proceed with caution."

Radzilani conveyed her condolences to the families of the deceased and messages of comfort to the survivors.



