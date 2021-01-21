1h ago

add bookmark

Twist in death of police commander after body of suspect was found in her police vehicle

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The death of a police commissioner has taken a dramatic turn.
The death of a police commissioner has taken a dramatic turn.
Getty Images
  • Warrant Officer Noxolo Mesilane's body was found hanging from a roof, with her hands tied behind her back.
  • Police revealed that the body of a man, possibly linked to Mesilane's murder, was found inside her state vehicle. 
  • Mesilane is the second policewoman murdered in the Eastern Cape after 53-year-old Warrant Officer Nomaxabiso Somacala was shot and killed.

In a shocking turn of events, the body of a man possibly linked to the murder of Eastern Cape policewoman, Warrant Officer Noxolo Mesilane, 41, was found inside Mesilane's police vehicle.

The suspect was found with bullet wounds to the head on Friday, at 20:00, inside the car, which was parked at a soccer field.

This was revealed by national police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe on Thursday.

Mesilane, a branch commander at Qhasa police station, was found on Friday, hanging from the roof of a home, with her arms tied behind her back.

The incident induced shock and was condemned by the Eastern Cape's police management.

READ | No pay for four months for staff of bankrupt Eastern Cape municipality

Mathe said: "We can confirm the death of one of our female members in the Eastern Cape, the circumstances and cause of her death are still to be determined. Possibly related to this incident is the death of a man whose body was found in [her] state vehicle. The management of SAPS is deeply saddened by the member's death and has sent condolences to the family and friends of the late member."

Mathe told News24 they could not rule out the possibility that the man was a suspect.

"The focus of our investigation is centered around what led to the death of both deceased."

Mesilane is the second policewoman murdered in the Eastern Cape at the weekend, after 53-year-old Warrant Officer Nomaxabiso Somacala was shot dead by a suspect on Sunday.

She had responded after police were called about a man recklessly brandishing a firearm.

Somacala was a member of the Tsolo police cluster's visual policing unit. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
port elizabetheastern capecrime
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
53% - 9241 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
43% - 7528 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 699 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.88
(-0.22)
ZAR/GBP
20.48
(-0.72)
ZAR/EUR
18.15
(-0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.58
(-0.35)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.35)
Gold
1869.40
(-0.03)
Silver
25.97
(+0.55)
Platinum
1122.00
(+1.90)
Brent Crude
55.55
(+0.23)
Palladium
2371.00
(-0.13)
All Share
64174.88
(+0.10)
Top 40
58969.37
(+0.19)
Financial 15
11940.13
(-0.48)
Industrial 25
85543.15
(-0.10)
Resource 10
63550.90
(+0.71)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned...

13 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Eco-warriors on ice: 5 matrics to explore Antarctic with renowned adventurer Riaan Manser
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo