Twist in death of police commander after body of suspect was found in her police vehicle

Warrant Officer Noxolo Mesilane's body was found hanging from a roof, with her hands tied behind her back.

Police revealed that the body of a man, possibly linked to Mesilane's murder, was found inside her state vehicle.

Mesilane is the second policewoman murdered in the Eastern Cape after 53-year-old Warrant Officer Nomaxabiso Somacala was shot and killed.

In a shocking turn of events, the body of a man possibly linked to the murder of Eastern Cape policewoman, Warrant Officer Noxolo Mesilane, 41, was found inside Mesilane's police vehicle.

The suspect was found with bullet wounds to the head on Friday, at 20:00, inside the car, which was parked at a soccer field.

This was revealed by national police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe on Thursday.

Mesilane, a branch commander at Qhasa police station, was found on Friday, hanging from the roof of a home, with her arms tied behind her back.

The incident induced shock and was condemned by the Eastern Cape's police management.

Mathe said: "We can confirm the death of one of our female members in the Eastern Cape, the circumstances and cause of her death are still to be determined. Possibly related to this incident is the death of a man whose body was found in [her] state vehicle. The management of SAPS is deeply saddened by the member's death and has sent condolences to the family and friends of the late member."



Mathe told News24 they could not rule out the possibility that the man was a suspect.

"The focus of our investigation is centered around what led to the death of both deceased."

Mesilane is the second policewoman murdered in the Eastern Cape at the weekend, after 53-year-old Warrant Officer Nomaxabiso Somacala was shot dead by a suspect on Sunday.

She had responded after police were called about a man recklessly brandishing a firearm.

Somacala was a member of the Tsolo police cluster's visual policing unit.