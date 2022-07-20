1h ago

Two accused of deadly Pietermaritzburg tavern shooting have previous convictions

Kaveel Singh
The crime scene where four people were killed in Sweetwaters in Pietermaritzburg, KZN.  
Jabulani Langa
  • Four people arrested for the Samkelisiwe Tavern shooting that claimed four lives in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg, appeared in court.
  • Two of the four men have previous convictions.
  • One of the accused abandoned his bail application. 

Two of the four people who were arrested in connection with the Samkelisiwe Tavern shooting in Sweetwaters, Pietermaritzburg, have previous convictions, the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate's Court heard on Wednesday.

The four men, Bonginkosi Zaca, Thembelani Malevu, Melizwe Mjwara and Sabelo Mabaso have been charged with murder, attempted murder and the illegal possession of firearms.

They were arrested a week after police released two other people they had detained for questioning.

The four accused appeared apathetic and unconcerned as they stood before Magistrate Nitesh Binessarie.

ALSO READ | Methanol found in Enyobeni tavern victims' blood, cops urged to trace their last movements

It emerged that two of them - Mabaso and Mjwara - had previous convictions.

Mabaso said he had been convicted of housebreaking, for which he was sentenced to 18 months in prison, suspended for five years.

Mjwara was convicted of housebreaking in 2013 and received suspended sentences of 18 months for the crime, as well as a suspended 12 months for theft.

Mabaso indicated he would not apply for bail.

Binessarie advised him to "speak to a legal practitioner".

"The case will only go to trial once investigations have been completed," he told the accused.

However, Mabaso refused.

All four men told the court that they had no pending cases.

The State also told the court that there were unconfirmed reports that some of the complainants in the matter had "passed away".

The prosecution intends to oppose bail for all four men on the basis that statements were still being obtained from witnesses and there was a public outcry following the killings.

The matter was postponed to 28 July so that the addresses of the accused could be verified.

The shooting in Sweetwaters was one of three major incidents two weeks ago that claimed 22 lives in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The bloody weekend shone a light on wanton killings that appear to be occurring at taverns throughout the country and also highlighted the high levels of illegal firearms in the hands of criminals in SA.

Police spokesperson Colonel Nqobile Gwala said a team of detectives from the provincial organised crime task team, Crime Intelligence and other police units "worked around the clock on this case".

The four accused were arrested on Tuesday.

"The suspects were arrested in Nhlazatshe, Pietermaritzburg. Two of the suspects were found in unlawful possession of a firearm with a total of 17 rounds of ammunition," Gwala added.

