Two adults, three children killed after car collides with truck in North West

Alex Mitchley
Three children are among five people killed after their vehicle crashed into a truck and trailer, North West authorities say.
Getty Images

Five people, including three children, died after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a truck and trailer in the North West on Wednesday evening.

According to the Road Traffic Management Corporation, the accident occurred on the R509 between Koster and Swartruggens at the Doornlaagte junction around 20:20.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said a truck carrying a trailer had been travelling on a gravel road from Doornlaagte, when the driver allegedly attempted to turn right on the R50 towards Koster. A Volkswagen Polo with six occupants crashed into its rear trailer.

Zwane said the driver of Polo had died, as well as a female passenger and three children aged one, four and five years old.

A 10-year-old boy, also in the Polo, was badly injured and was taken to hospital.

"The RTMC is investigating. Motorists are urged to exercise more caution, reduce speed and use safety belts," Zwane said.

Read more on:
north westaccidents
