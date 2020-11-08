1h ago

add bookmark

Two alleged cop shooters arrested in 24 hours

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The arrests came just 24 hours after the fatal shooting of an officer on Thursday evening in Extension 1, Eldorado Park.
The arrests came just 24 hours after the fatal shooting of an officer on Thursday evening in Extension 1, Eldorado Park.
iStock

Two people have been arrested for the murder of an off-duty police officer in Eldorado Park, Johannesburg.

The arrests came just 24 hours after the fatal shooting of a crime intelligence warrant officer on Thursday evening in Extension 1, Eldorado Park.

The police officer was chatting to an acquaintance when one of the suspects approached and allegedly fired shots directly at him, Hawks spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said.

He was declared dead on the scene after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body.

READ | Manhunt launched after cop shot dead in Eldorado Park

"The province then ordered the immediate mobilisation of the 72-hour activation plan, on which the intelligence-led integrated team – comprising the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks), K9 Units of the JMPD [Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department] and the SAPS in Soweto, the Specialised Law Enforcement Unit from Gauteng Traffic Police, and other law enforcement disciplines – responded and within 24 hours traced and arrested two suspects, aged 35 and 40, in Eldorado Park," Muridili said.

The motive for the murder of the police officer was yet to be determined.

In the meantime, investigations are underway to possibly link the suspects to other crimes. The suspects have already been linked to an attempted murder case in the area.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Manhunt launched after cop shot dead in Eldorado Park
3 cops linked to Nateniël Julies' murder denied bail, court fears Eldorado Park unrest
WATCH | Cop accused of Nateniël Julies murder has previous conviction, court hears
Read more on:
policegautengcrime
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is a unifier
19% - 96 votes
No, he won't heal the rifts
39% - 192 votes
Maybe, but it's going to be hard
42% - 208 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.56
(-0.16)
ZAR/GBP
20.49
(-0.10)
ZAR/EUR
18.51
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
11.31
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.49)
Gold
1950.73
(+0.04)
Silver
25.58
(+0.10)
Platinum
892.50
(+0.28)
Brent Crude
39.56
(-3.62)
Palladium
2481.01
(+0.61)
All Share
56387.04
(+2.10)
Top 40
51876.24
(+2.19)
Financial 15
10147.56
(+0.08)
Industrial 25
80571.62
(+2.97)
Resource 10
51617.33
(+1.82)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo