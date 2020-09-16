Two alleged hitmen arrested for the murder of KZN taxi boss

Two men have been arrested for the murder of a KZN taxi association boss earlier this year.

The suspects were also allegedly linked to two other murders at Engonyameni Reserve along Mangosuthu Highway.

Police said they would be profiled to determine if they could be linked to other taxi-related cases.

Two alleged hitmen have been arrested in connection with the murder of the Inteke Taxi Association chairperson in Marianhill in Pinetown, KwaZulu-Natal in April.

According to police, 41-year-old Eric Mdabe was attacked by unknown suspects who opened fire on him and another person, while they were seated in a car in Marianhill on 23 April at 12:00.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the two murdered victims allegedly sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and the head.

READ | PE shopper accused of pointing gun at Clicks EFF protesters makes first court appearance

"Charges of murder were opened at the Bhekithemba police station for investigation," added Gwala.

Information

On Tuesday, police received information that one of the wanted suspects was at the J Section shopping centre in Umlazi and was about to board a taxi to Ngonyameni.

Gwala alleged police proceeded to the destination and pounced on the suspect, who then led police to the second suspect at Zimeleni informal settlement, where he was hiding.

The two suspects - aged 25 and 40 - were also allegedly linked to the murders of Mandla Gcwensa and Sthembiso Mnyandu on 17 January 2020 at Engonyameni Reserve, along the Mangosuthu Highway.

"One of the arrested suspects is also linked to an Isipingo robbery where a food outlet was robbed at gunpoint," said Gwala.

She said they would be profiled to determine if they could be linked to other taxi-related cases reported in the province.