Two appear in court over R700 000 Nedbank fraudulent transfer

Nicole McCain
Two people have appeared in an Eastern Cape court for their alleged role in a fraudulent bank transfer.

Tavern owner Gcinithemba Msana, 37, and second-hand car salesman Ntsikelelo Matebese, 29, appeared in the New Law Court in Port Elizabeth, following their arrest on Friday by the Hawks' Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit.

They face charges of fraud and money laundering.

It is alleged that a bank employee fraudulently transferred money out of a client's bank account on 2 December and deposited R500 000 into Msana's account and R200 000 into Matebese's account.

The next day, Matebese withdrew R160 000 from his account, according to Hawks spokesperson Lwando Zenzile.

"The bank became suspicious of the transactions and froze both Msana and Matebese's accounts. The bank forensic personnel liaised with the Hawks on 10 December to conduct an operation. The Hawks and [the] Nedbank forensic department arrested Msana and Matebese whilst trying to withdraw money at [the] Baywest Nedbank branch," Zenzile added.

A white Audi A3 was seized during the operation.

The possibility of more arrests cannot be ruled out, Zenzile said.

Msana and Matebese will remain in custody. The court has not yet given a date for their next appearance.

