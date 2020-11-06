1h ago

Two arrested for allegedly stabbing matric pupil to death then trying to run his dad over

Alex Mitchley
A matric pupil was allegedly stabbed to death.
Gallo Images / Die Burger / Jaco Marais
  • A 21-year-old Grade 12 pupil was allegedly stabbed to death outside a tavern in Marapong just outside of Lephalale in Limpopo on Thursday evening.
  • Police say the suspects accused him of stealing a cellphone.
  • It's alleged that the two suspects also drove over his father with their motor vehicle.

Police have arrested two suspects who are accused of murdering a matric pupil outside a local tavern and then allegedly driving over his father with their motor vehicle in Marapong, just outside of Lephalale in Polokwane, on Thursday evening.

The 21-year-old Grade 12 pupil from Tielelo High School was stabbed to death hours after he would have written his first exam.

According to police, the deceased was with his cousin when he was confronted by the suspects, both aged 29, who allegedly accused him of stealing a cellphone.

"An argument ensued, and they started to fight when one of the suspects hit the deceased's cousin with a hard object, and he ran away leaving the deceased behind," police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said in a statement.

Sharp instrument

"The suspects continued to attack the learner and also stabbed him with a sharp instrument throughout his body."

Ngoepe said the pupil allegedly tried to run away in the direction of his house, which was not far from the scene, but succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving home.

"Afterwards, the father of the deceased went out to investigate the incident and the suspects ran him over with a motor vehicle before they fled the scene," Ngoepe added.

Both men were arrested shortly after the incident on Thursday evening and will be appearing in the Lephalale Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

They have been charged with murder, attempted murder and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. 

