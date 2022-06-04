1h ago

Two arrested for attempting bribe after shopkeeper charged with rape of girl, 10

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
Tow Bangladeshi suspects arrested after attempting to bribe the parents of a 10-year-old girl who was raped, to drop the charges (Supplied by SAPS)
  • Two men have been arrested after attempting a bribe following the rape of a child.
  • The 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by the suspects' friend.
  • The suspects allegedly tried to bribe a community activist to persuade the victim's parents to drop the charges.

Two men have been arrested after allegedly trying to bribe a community activist to persuade the parents of a raped 10-year-old child to drop charges.

The girl was allegedly raped by the suspects' friend in May.

Police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapel said the girl went to the accused’s shop in Namakgale on Sunday, 8 May at about 11:00 to buy an airtime voucher. 

"Instead of serving her, the suspect locked the door and raped the child inside. He thereafter let her go," Mojapelo said.

He said the incident was reported to the police and the man was arrested at his shop the same day. 

READ | Brutal start to the year for SA with nearly 11 000 rape cases in just the first 3 months

His case was postponed to 20 June for further investigation.

"The suspects allegedly offered to pay the activist an amount of money to make use of his influence to convince the parents to withdraw the charges against their fellow [Bangladeshi] countryman," said Mojapelo.

After a portion of the money was paid, the provincial anti-corruption unit immediately pounced on the two suspects and arrested them.

The suspects will appear in Phalaborwa Magistrate's Court on Monday.


