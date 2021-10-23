Two arrested for kidnapping after 11 Ethiopian nationals found in Soweto storage facility

Two Ethiopian nationals have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping of 11 people who were found at a storage facility in Meadowlands, Soweto.

Five of the victims were from the Western Cape and the rest from other provinces.

The two Ethiopian nationals are expected to appear in the Orlando Magistrate's Court before they are transported to the Western Cape to face more charges.

Two Ethiopian nationals have been arrested in Gauteng for allegedly kidnapping 11 Ethiopian nationals from various provinces.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the search for an Ethiopian national who was kidnapped from Harare last week, led detectives to Meadowlands in Soweto.

The kidnappers had demanded a ransom for the safe release of the person.

"In Gauteng, our detectives partnered with Meadowlands police and conducted a raid at a storage facility in Hennessey Street in Meadowlands, where a total of 11 kidnapped Ethiopian males were found," he said.

"Five of the 11 victims are from the Western Cape - two were kidnapped in Harare, two in Paarl and one in Worcester. The other six victims are from other provinces, and they were reunited with their respective families."

The two arrested Ethiopian nationals, aged 20 and 23, were found guarding the storage facility.

They are expected to appear in the Orlando Magistrate's Court on Monday and will then be transported to the Western Cape to face more charges there.

"The circumstances surrounding the extortion and kidnapping cases are still under investigation and the identities of the victims are not disclosed at this premature stage," Traut said.

