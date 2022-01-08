1h ago

add bookmark

Two arrested for murder of Ekurhuleni EMPD police officer

accreditation
Tebogo Monama
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Members of the EMPD. (File Photo: Gallo Images/Daily Sun/ Lucky Morajane)
Members of the EMPD. (File Photo: Gallo Images/Daily Sun/ Lucky Morajane)
  • Two people have been arrested for the murder of an Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officer.
  • The officer is being buried on Saturday.
  • He was killed on Monday in Ivory Park. 

Two men linked to the murder of an Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) inspector were arrested a day before his burial.

The pair was arrested in Ivory Park on Friday, said Ekurhuleni Municipal Commissioner Chief Isaac Jabulani Mapiyeye. 

The officer will be buried on Saturday.  

Mapiyeye said the firearm suspected to have been used to murder him was also found during the arrest.

On Monday, the officer was killed while driving an unmarked police vehicle in Ivory Park. His service pistol was also stolen after his murder.  

Mapiyeye said his stolen pistol was recovered on Friday.

"This serves as an act of honouring our fallen colleague. We hope he now can rest easy knowing that those responsible for his death have been brought to book and will face the full might of the law. Though it will not bring him back, we hope this arrest will bring some sort of comfort to the family.” 

He did not rule out the possibility of more arrests. The men are expected in court soon.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrimemurder
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.59
+1.0%
Rand - Pound
21.19
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.72
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.19
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,797.06
0.0%
Silver
22.37
0.0%
Palladium
1,936.50
0.0%
Platinum
961.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
81.75
-0.3%
Top 40
67,251
-0.3%
All Share
73,940
-0.3%
Resource 10
72,063
+0.8%
Industrial 25
93,743
-1.1%
Financial 15
15,311
-0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by...

04 Jan

FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by taking wedding photos on bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA

01 Jan

FEEL GOOD | The Kiffness lead singer David Scott donates R100 000 to SPCA
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo