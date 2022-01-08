Two arrested for murder of Ekurhuleni EMPD police officer

Two people have been arrested for the murder of an Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officer.

The officer is being buried on Saturday.

He was killed on Monday in Ivory Park.

Two men linked to the murder of an Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) inspector were arrested a day before his burial.

The pair was arrested in Ivory Park on Friday, said Ekurhuleni Municipal Commissioner Chief Isaac Jabulani Mapiyeye.

The officer will be buried on Saturday.

Mapiyeye said the firearm suspected to have been used to murder him was also found during the arrest.

On Monday, the officer was killed while driving an unmarked police vehicle in Ivory Park. His service pistol was also stolen after his murder.

Mapiyeye said his stolen pistol was recovered on Friday.

"This serves as an act of honouring our fallen colleague. We hope he now can rest easy knowing that those responsible for his death have been brought to book and will face the full might of the law. Though it will not bring him back, we hope this arrest will bring some sort of comfort to the family.”

He did not rule out the possibility of more arrests. The men are expected in court soon.