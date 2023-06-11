34m ago

Two arrested for murder of Gauteng cop who was killed investigating truck hijacking

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Photo supplied by SAPS
  • Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of Detective Warrant Officer Neels du Rand.
  • Last week, seven police officers were killed around the country in the line of duty.
  • SAPS has set aside R25 million to enhance the safety and security of all police service points for this financial year.

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of Detective Warrant Officer Neels du Rand, who was killed while responding to a crime scene on Friday.

Du Rand, 48, had called his colleagues at Villiers police station for back-up, informing them he was following a hijacked truck on the gravel road between Villiers and Standerton.

He was found dead in his vehicle by his colleagues. He had been shot four times in the back.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, two suspects were arrested within a day of Du Rand's murder.

The pair are believed to be part of a gang who hijacked the truck along the N3 near Villiers that morning. The truck was found abandoned less than 10km away.

At time of his death, Du Rand had 29 years' service with the SA Police Service.

Murdered officer Detective Warrant Officer Neels Du Rand.

Meanwhile, Gauteng police have also launched a manhunt for two suspects after Sergeant Leka Maja, 41, was shot and killed during the tracing of illegal firearms in Mamelodi  on Thursday. 

Mathe said three suspects were killed and four pistols along with three rifles were seized. 

Maja was attached to the Tactical Operations Management Section in the Hawks and had 14 years' service under his belt.

Police launch manhunt for murdered Sergeant Leka Maja.

While visiting Maja's family in Mamelodi on Saturday, national police commissioner General Fannie Masemola and Hawks head Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya declared war against criminals who attack and kill police officers. 

SAPS top brass visit families of murdered police officials.

"This is a war that has been called by criminals - we cannot come second. We cannot co-rule with criminals," Masemola said.

"Communities have put their trust in us and we need to fight back to ensure the safety and security of our communities and police officers. We are going to respond accordingly until we win this fight against criminals. The families of these officers are looking to us to ensure that those behind these killings and attacks face the full might of the law."

SAPS top brass visit families of murdered police officials.

According to Mathe, the police have set aside R25 million to enhance the safety and security of all police service points for this financial year.

"The organisation also continues to implement its Police Safety Strategy to ensure the safety and security of police officers on and off duty."


