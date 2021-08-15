Two arrested for R14 million PPE corruption at the NHLS

The Hawks have arrested two people in connection with R14m PPE tender fraud at the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS).

Two people were arrested on Sunday in connection with personal protective equipment (PPE) tender corruption of around R14.4 million at the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS).

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the pair, aged 32 and 57, are expected to appear in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Monday.

"The suspects will be answering charges relating to the contravention of the Public Finance Management Act, theft and fraud in the awarding of personal protective equipment tenders," Mogale said.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said it had referred NHLS PPE tender corruption cases to the Hawks.

"We have been investigating possible PPE corruption at the NHLS and referred some of the cases to the Hawks for discipline. Some of the people there have even resigned," spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said on Sunday.

Overall, the SIU was probing alleged corrupt PPE contracts worth R14.2 billion.

President Cyril Ramaphosa tasked the SIU last year to investigate rampant Covid-19 related corruption across government.

