39m ago

add bookmark

Two arrested for stabbing, hacking and burning man to death in KZN

Cebelihle Mthethwa
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Members of the South African Police Service.
Members of the South African Police Service.
Sharon Seretlo, Gallo Images

Two men have been arrested after they allegedly stabbed a 34-year-old man and hacked him with a bush knife before setting his house on fire in King Dinizulu township, Eshowe, KwaZulu-Natal police say. 

According to the police, on Thursday, the man's relatives saw the house was on fire and heard his cries.

READ HERE | 'I killed him for good reason' - suspect accused of murdering SA doctor in Canada

They managed to get him out of the burning house, but "he was pronounced dead at the scene", police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said.

Mbele said that, after a case of murder and arson was opened at the Eshowe police station, they managed to arrest two men.

"Police also recovered cellphones belonging to the deceased from one of the suspects on 11 September 2020," she added.

READ | Man killed in hit at Gordon's Bay beach eatery

The men - aged 26 and 31 - will be charged with murder and arson. They are expected to appear in the Eshowe Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Related Links
WATCH | One year since the murder of Uyinene and still no change, say frustrated mourners
Man arrested for murder of woman, 90, and her daughter after accusing them of witchcraft
WATCH | 'A deep scar, a great tragedy' - Weenen religious leader on pregnant mom's murder on farm
Read more on:
eshowemurder
Lottery
Lekker Friday for one Daily Lotto winner
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
21% - 2456 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 541 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
53% - 6228 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 2427 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.69
(-0.21)
ZAR/GBP
21.42
(-0.04)
ZAR/EUR
19.84
(-0.02)
ZAR/AUD
12.20
(-0.03)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.84)
Gold
1939.46
(+0.05)
Silver
26.74
(+0.02)
Platinum
927.64
(+0.35)
Brent Crude
39.72
(-0.57)
Palladium
2311.00
(+0.58)
All Share
56087.84
(+0.24)
Top 40
51715.12
(+0.36)
Financial 15
10203.73
(-1.94)
Industrial 25
74819.19
(+0.36)
Resource 10
56294.81
(+1.13)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20254.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo