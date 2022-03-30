Two arrested in connection with double murder in Durban

Two alleged gunmen have appeared in court in connection with a double murder.

The shooting took place at a hostel in KwaMashu, Durban, in January.

The two victims died after being shot multiple times.

Two alleged gunmen were arrested in connection with a double murder at a Durban hostel almost three months after the murders took place.



The two accused, aged 20 and 26, appeared in the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court on Monday. They face charges of murder after being linked to a January shooting in KwaMashu, Durban, said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala.

The shooting left two people dead after they sustained multiple gunshot wounds, added Gwala.

"It is alleged that on 22 January 2022 at 19:30, KwaMashu police were conducting crime prevention duties when they received a report of a shooting at Phumla Road. On arrival at the scene, police found the bodies of Bhekumndeni Makhathini, 43, and Bongumenzi Dludla, 44, with multiple gunshot wounds," Gwala said.

READ | Western Cape man arrested for murder after reporting 'sudden death' of girlfriend to police

The two alleged gunmen were arrested on Thursday after being traced through a police investigation, Gwala added.

The arrests came a week after notorious Glebelands hostel hitman Senzo Cele, 30, was found guilty of murdering four people in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg.

He was arrested in 2018 in connection with the murders of four people who were gunned down at the hostel and the KwaMnyandu Taxi Rank.

In recent years, the hostel has been linked to political killings in the province.





Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.