Two arrested in Khayelitsha after curfew, allegedly armed with pistols

With the lockdown curfew in effect, two armed suspects were arrested during the early hours of Friday morning after they were allegedly caught roaming the streets of Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

According to police, the suspects were driving around the Mandela Park area in a hired Nissan Almera when they were spotted by members of the Provincial Integrated Team, who were conducting anti-crime operations.

"The suspects were pulled over and a search of their vehicle led to the discovery of two unlicensed 9mm pistols and ammunition," police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said.

"Besides [committing] an offence in terms of the Disaster Management Act, the suspects, aged 25 and 26, are expected to make a court appearance in Khayelitsha on Monday for the possession of unlicensed firearms."

- Compiled by Alex Mitchley