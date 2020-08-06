1h ago

Two arrested in prison following death of unborn baby struck by stray bullet in Durban

Riaan Grobler
Two men have been arrested in KZN for the death of an unborn baby.
Jackie Clausen, Gallo Images

Two people aged 21 and 33 were arrested on Tuesday after a woman lost her unborn baby when she was struck by a stray bullet allegedly fired during a robbery in Durban.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a man was walking along the road in Cato Crest on 14 June at 21:30 when two people tried to rob him.

He tried to run away but the attackers shot at him, hitting him in the thigh. A stray bullet struck a pregnant woman in a nearby room. She sustained a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Both victims were rushed to hospital. However, the unborn baby was certified dead two days after the incident.

"Cases of murder and attempted murder were opened at the Cator Manor police station. An investigation led police to the Westville Prison, where the suspects were arrested. The suspects had initially been arrested for house robberies committed in the same area."

Both suspects appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Wednesday. They will be profiled to determine if they can be linked to similar cases in the area.

Read more on:
durbancrime
