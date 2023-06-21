Two arrested over attempted bribe for R27m security contract at Mossel Bay municipality

Two people are expected to appear in a Western Cape court in connection with a R27-million corruption investigation.

The two are accused of attempting to bribe a municipal employee to influence the awarding of a security contract in Mossel Bay.

They were arrested by the Hawks on Tuesday during operations in Pretoria and Mossel Bay.

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siyabulela Vukubi said the two people had "offered gratification to a municipal official in the Mossel Bay municipality in order for a specific company to be awarded a tender".

The tender was to provide security services worth around R27 million, Vukubi said.

The two accused, aged 30 and 48, are expected to appear in the Mossel Bay Magistrate’s Court on Thursday to face charges of corruption.



