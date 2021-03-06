Two bodies found tied up and wrapped in plastic at Eldorado Park house

Police have arrested two people after discovering the bodies of two men at a house in East Road, Eldorado Park, Johannesburg.

A manhunt is under way for two more suspects.

"It is reported that police, on Friday, arrived at the house and found two bodies in one room, badly assaulted and wrapped [in] plastic. Both their hands and feet were tied with wire. The deceased have since been identified by their next of kin. However, police, at this stage, are not at liberty to disclose their identities," Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said.

