58m ago

add bookmark

Two brothers get lengthy jail sentence for Mpumalanga farm murder, blowtorch attack

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Robert Lynn, shortly after his wife's death in 2017.
Robert Lynn, shortly after his wife's death in 2017.
PHOTO: Deon Raath/Rapport
  • Two men have been sentenced to more than three decades in prison for the 2017 murder and attempted murder of a couple on a farm in Mpumalanga.
  • The men shot British national, Susan Deborah Howarth, before using a blowtorch to torture her husband.
  • They later shot him twice and left him for dead.

Two men who were found guilty of murdering a British national and using a blowtorch to torture her husband, have been sentenced to an effective 37 years behind bars.

On Thursday, the Mpumalanga High Court in Breyten sentenced Meshak Nkosinathi Yika, 28, and his brother, Themba William Yika, 38, from Bergendal farm, near Belfast.

READ | 'He died a horrible and painful death': Teens get 10 years for Thoriso Themane murder

Their co-accused, Lucas Makua, died after he was found guilty.

On 18 February 2017, the three men broke into a farmhouse in Dullstroom, where they found Susan Deborah Howarth, 64, and her husband Robert Lynn, 66, asleep in their bedroom.

Howarth was shot in the head and her husband was shot in the neck before he was dragged to the lounge, where the accused demanded money.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said:

They continued to assault the complainant until he opened the safe and took [out] an amount of R320, two cellphones and a camera.

"They further burnt him with blowtorch several times on his body, [and] as a result, he gave them his bank card and the PIN...[in] the hope that they would leave him."

Instead, the accused covered his face with a plastic bag and forced him and Howarth, who was still alive at that point, into their van. They later dumped the couple in a veld alongside a road.

Before the accused fled, Lynn was made to kneel and he was shot again.

During the trial, State advocate Eric Sihlangu led the evidence of a survivor.

The court also heard that days after the incident, the men withdrew money from the bank card and used it to buy items.

"Sihlangu also led evidence of a pointing out, identity parade and confessions made by the accused," Nyuswa added.

"In aggravation of sentence, advocate Sihlangu submitted three victim impact statements - one complied by the surviving victim, it detailed how the incident of losing his loved one had impacted him and that his experience has left him traumatised."

Judge Lineo Liphoto found the three men guilty.

The Yika brothers were sentenced to:

  • 15 years' imprisonment for housebreaking with intent to rob;
  • Five years for the discharge of a firearm in a built-up area;
  • 20 years for murder;
  • 12 years for attempted murder;
  • Five years for theft; and
  • Five years for kidnapping

Themba was sentenced to a further five years imprisonment for possession of an unlicensed firearm and another five years for possession of ammunition.

The court ordered that some of the sentences run concurrently, meaning that both men have to serve an effective 37 years in prison.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mbombelampumalangafarm attackscrime and courts
Lottery
3 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Are you going to keep wearing a mask following the announcement that it is no longer required under law?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No ways, I'm done
5% - 5967 votes
Yes, I still want to be cautious
90% - 107428 votes
Only certain circumstances
4% - 5318 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on

11 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa's farm robbery has him in hot water as political infighting rages on
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.42
-0.8%
Rand - Pound
19.74
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.13
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.14
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.3%
Gold
1,789.42
-1.0%
Silver
19.67
-2.9%
Palladium
1,908.50
-1.7%
Platinum
877.00
-2.3%
Brent Crude
109.03
-3.1%
Top 40
60,099
-0.0%
All Share
66,137
-0.1%
Resource 10
62,558
-1.9%
Industrial 25
80,083
+0.9%
Financial 15
14,741
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

7h ago

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at...

30 Jun

GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at park runs
Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth

30 Jun

Soweto 50 Icons help motivate the youth
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo